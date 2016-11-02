“The greatest lie ever told about love is that it sets you free.” — Zadie Smith, On Beauty

Let’s get candid. What are you afraid of?

As we approach the end of the semester, the university seems to be entrenched in a culture of fear. To set the scene: It is three in the morning and I am at Denny’s, crafting a term paper designed to generate well-contemplated, thoughtfully-crafted, and at least semi-profound ideas. The assignment exists to hone my critical thought, literary skills, and general philosophical progress. I speed-write it under great time pressure, aided by caffeine-drilled focus and nicotine-fueled adrenaline. On the dirty contrast-colour tiles of Denny’s, with dregs of grainy coffee in my cup and greasy remnants of fast food on my plate, I embody the patent affliction of paper-writing season. I fear the deadline.

This kind of fear is not a negative thing, per se. For many (probably most) of us, it is the only thing that presents an impetus to propel the assignment toward completion. The deadline introduces a horizon to our time with the assignment, instilling a particular kind of motivating fear. We need the stimulus of fear to set us in motion: the deadline is a necessity for action.

This is the good kind of fear, moving us to act with purpose. But there also exists the kind of fear that inhibits our action and crystallizes our motions with terror. For many, mortality presents the greatest object of fear. We seek to sublimate this fear by making light of it in feasts such as Halloween. I would argue that mortality presents a kind of deadline in that it constitutes the horizon of our movement in this world, spurring us to make meaningful movement before we reach our bodily terminus. But especially for those who, in old age or terminal illness, come face to face with the devouring tooth of time, mortality may present itself as a pressing terror.

Personally, I am not afraid of death. To invoke a Stoic maxim: when I am here, death is not; when death is here, I am not. It is not my own mortality that haunts me, but the mortality of others. As someone who lost both of their parents to cancer before the age of 18, my deeply personal and paralyzing fear lies in loss. The intense dread of again outliving my loved ones inhibits my actions (I am afraid to love) and saps my own desire for life (what is life without love?). I find it cruel that love introduces the possibility of loss, and that this sweetest thing on Earth comes lined with bitterness. This is the fear that burdens me. I have to choose to love in spite of it.

I think that within all of us lies a deeply personal fear that inhibits rather than prompts action. In this issue of Mars’ Hill, we have created a space for members and past members of our campus to address this kind of fear with unfiltered honesty. These are stories of deeply personal fears, including fear of suffering, fear of losing friendships, fear of being alone, fear in terminal illness, fear for personal safety, fear of failure, fear of the Other, and the fear of exclusion at Trinity Western University campus.

These are the stories of our fears. Read with respect.

