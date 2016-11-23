By Aline Bouwman

O Tempora! O Mores! — Cicero

Thinking about the future often makes us turn to the nostalgic. Having been thoroughly indoctrinated with the myth of progress, we imagine that the future will always be bigger, better, and greater—so when the trajectory that seems to be indicated by the present is not so big, good, or great, we turn to the past. Consumed by mania for hope, our futuristic speculations are often steeped in nostalgia for times that were surely better than our own—sometimes for times before we were even born.

Why is this? Heidegger writes that seeing is always an act of interpretation based on our task-related interpretive horizon. Let us suspend for a moment our notion of linear ‘clock-time’ and think about how we experience time. Experientially, only the present is real to us. If we conceive our existence as a succession of events, then only our present experience is real, preceded by a past that has been. The not-yet-realized future remains unknown, and our anticipatory speculations are based off what we know: the present, and the past.

Any understanding of the future thus never leaves the constraints of our present context, but aided by the notion of progress and its ever-upward curve, our imaginative bend is typically to conceive of the future as “the present, but better.” The bitter nostalgia comes in where the imaginative material provided by the present isn’t good enough to fuel futuristic fantasies. Progress promises that our voyage is decreed by the endless proliferation of the present’s positives. So, when we detect none, it is time to abandon ship. Here we turn cynical, and look for a time when what we don’t like now was not yet the case. We imagine that we could start over again from that point and advance the positives of times past and avoid the negatives of times present.

Unfortunately for the cynical dreamers, the past is still the past: a bridge to the present. The pesky thing about history is that it doesn’t alter itself when we want it to—every event would, of course, unfold the same way we were hoping it wouldn’t. Why should we turn to nostalgia? Even Cicero in the first century B.C. was cynical about his times and its customs and nostalgic for earlier “glory times.” It seems that cynicism-fueled nostalgia is characteristic of every age, and thus probably not something to worry about on our own.

Thankfully, the myth of progress provides other coping mechanisms. There are some things that do seem to conform perfectly to the ever-upward curve of progress. We could, for instance, utilize new iPhone releases as a kind of thermostat for the state of progress. The iPhone 7 was released in 2016? Annual progress quotum: check!

