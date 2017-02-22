“The most common lie is that which one lies to himself; lying to others is relatively an exception.”

– Friedrich Nietzsche

In this issue of Mars’ Hill, we discuss topics of virtue and vice. Perhaps the most obvious object of our interrogation is found in the Community Covenant Survey, whose results you can now find on pg. 10-11. I was surprised by the hostility some voiced when the survey first appeared. Mars’ Hill was accused of being legalistic faultfinders who choreographed the survey in order to alienate a student base with otherwise unflappable loyalty to Trinity Western University’s guiding documents. In other words, the survey was not testing vice; it itself, was vice, the latest installment in a string of controversies from the student newspaper contra TWU.

I want to question this charge. Is it better not to know the actions of the student body vis-à-vis the Community Covenant in order to maintain a sense of positivity (or perhaps conformity)? I believe this thinking implicitly promotes the view that ignorance is bliss. As Editor, I am not interested in fostering that false sense of positivity, or promoting conformity as unity. It is important that we extrapolate the nature of our community from the lived experience of the student body. When we shield our eyes from difficult topics, we act counter to the purpose of university in general, which is to think critically and question everything. Even moral issues.

Why is good, good and bad, bad? It is certainly tempting to ascribe eternity and stasis to moral values—but what if we humour the possibility that good and evil have historical origins? The idea is a dangerous and intoxicating one, and the accusation of moral relativism always looms large where Judeo-Christian heritage is questioned. Without venturing too deeply into the immense philosophical literature and wide array of perspectives on the topic, I do want to probe you with the question: Why is it that normative morality (or at least the perception of moral norms) does, simply on the ground level, change? The most prominent Christian answer is that while morality actually is unchanging because it comes from God, humans increasingly stray away from what God has commanded.

I must admit that I have never found this argument compelling. Something sits uneasy with me in rendering judgment and moral interpretations by invoking an otherworldly, eternal source. It is just too curious to me that in the Community Covenant Survey, Trinity Western University students responded to the question “Do you have an upright moral character?” with an overwhelming “Yes.” Compared to the 2005 survey, an even smaller percentage answered “No” (5% in 2017, 6.83% in 2005), even though rates for all the ‘vices’ condemned by the Community Covenant have moved up significantly. Why is it that TWU students, most of whom I assume believe in unchanging morality, see themselves as moral in the same numbers even though the morality of their actions has changed? Is there disparity between being moral and acting moral? Does the one not necessitate the other? I am unable to answer these questions, but perhaps this is where we can get the discussion started.

