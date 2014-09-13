I believe it is human nature to enter into a new experience with grand expectations. We tell ourselves that our future experiences are going to be amazing and life-changing. Often, we have the self-given premonition that this is going to be the best year ever, and we keep telling ourselves this even in the midst of panicked all-nighters and seemingly impossible midterms. Academically, we expect our view of the world to be challenged and broadened. Socially, we look forward to developing deep and intimate relationships, whether they are romantic or platonic. Spiritually, we seek to take steps closer to the unattainable goal of Christ-like faith and purity. Overall, I think that we desire the simple fulfillment of the mind, heart, and soul.

I certainly stepped onto the Trinity Western University campus on my first O-Day with similar expectations. I remember lumbering around campus in a daze, my palms sore and sweaty from receiving so many handshakes. I remember observing the upperclassmen talking and laughing with both friends and freshmen while they wore fashionable clothes and confident grins. I remember thinking and hoping that, soon, I would mirror this scene of self-assurance that was playing out before me. From the first day, it seemed clear that this would be one of the best experiences of my life thus far.

And it started out that way. My classes were challenging and thought-provoking. My dorm was a wonderful place filled with enough boisterous extroverts to get me out of my shell and enough contemplative introverts to accompany me in my semi-solitary quiet time. My relationship with God grew as I immersed myself in prayer, conversation, and contemplation. By the second month on campus, I was convinced that this was going to be the best year ever in the best place ever.

In October of 2012, I had to miss a few days of classes in order to travel to Calgary to be the ring bearer for my cousin’s wedding. My cousin, who started at Trinity in 2008, let me vicariously experience college-life (I remember her bouts of frustration with homework just as much as her giddy confession that she was dating a boy) until the day she graduated in 2012 (with an engagement ring on her finger). Having known her fiancé for most of the time that she attended Trinity, it was like welcoming an old friend into the family. It was a festive and exciting time, and that giddy excitement fueled me as my dorm went valiantly into the gong-show that is Fort Week days, working our way up to the top and ultimately winning first place. I remember sitting in my dorm’s lounge after we were handed our trophy and chocolate coin medals, our celebration loud and joyous. I remember the CF of Northwest entering the room and gently starting to lead me into her apartment, where two strangers were waiting for me. I can still vividly feel that shift of emotion when they sat me down and told me that the new member of my family, Jordan Thiessen, had died in a workplace accident only twelve days after his wedding.

It is odd how quickly the best year ever can be transformed into the worst.

So, my first year at TWU wasn’t the most jubilant time of my life. But I don’t write this as a sob-story. I don’t want to scare you. Although that year brought me a lot of sadness, it also brought me perspective and transformation. I learned how to love with more purpose. My relationships became a lot deeper, simply because I was able to truly appreciate the presence of the people in my life. In many ways, I became happier simply because I God allowed me to see and cherish his creation in deeper ways.

I don’t write this because I believe that this won’t be the best year ever. This will be the best year ever, and all the years before have been the best as well, for one simple reason: wherever God is, that is the best place to be. And guess what? He’s everywhere.

He was there in the past, He is here in the present, and He will be here in future – no matter which path this school may take us. Let this year change you and form you. Trust me, you are going to look back in two, three, four years and it might not have been the best, but it will have shaped you in some remarkable ways.

