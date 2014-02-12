Trinity Western University is known for many things. Despite its small size (a student body of about 4000), it has become extremely successful in sports (numerous CIS championship titles), in academics (seven consecutive A+ rankings for Quality of Teaching and Learning), and has a well recognized faculty (multiple Canadian research chairs). If you talk to the Alumni Association, they will tell you that Trinity grads are sought here and afar—many people know that a Trinity graduate is usually a good hire; graduates here are more often than not both intelligent and of the highest character.

Although this campus has come under some very serious scrutiny lately in regards to the covenant and the law school proposal, it is hard to spend a significant amount of time at this place and not feel that the people who make up this student body are, well, awesome.

So what’s my point? There is a strong sense of community here, a sort of spirit of this place. This is not some new-age hippy idea of some entity that is floating about conducting the rhythms of this campus or anything. Rather, it is the sense of community, the essence, of what makes this place so special.

Personally, I chose to come here over the University of British Columbia simply because of this spirit. I found UBC too cold and competitive, uninviting and uncaring. The staff at TWU worked to ensure that I felt welcomed here and proved to be as helpful as they could be—I found it to be the complete opposite of UBC.

In contemplating this community after quite active involvement with it over the past year and a half, I have come to a realization. I came here because the school environment had something to offer to me, to pour into me. What I now see is that I cannot just focus on what I am getting out of the University. We all need to give back, to pour into the community. I see people who do this every day, in student ministries, in dorms, on chapel teams, and involved in TWUSA and student media. This community exists because of you and me and everyone who comes here and chooses to engage it. This is what makes this place so special—there are thousands of people who desire to be actively involved in the community.

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, this issue and this campus are (quite obviously) focused upon relationships and love. Within these pages, scattered throughout the declassifieds, and in the forefront of many conversations, is love and how it manifests itself in this community and beyond. Some will present idealized versions—a goal to strive towards, be it possible or not—some a humorous account of love gained, lost, rebuffed, or avoided. Soon the dorm population will be besieged with blind dates (side note: if someone asks you to go on one just do it! You never know what might happen). But regardless of the season, we need to remain conscious of love. Love is what keeps this campus going, specifically the reflection of Christ’s love for each of us. Love is what drives those people around you involved with the various student ministries and leadership positions—positions integral to the community—to get involved and keep going. Your love of this place and its people, as well as the love of those in the surrounding community and beyond, are what make the community, the spirit of this place, what it is.

There are tons of clichés surrounding this season, and many love topics are overdone, but I hope that this time can remind us to love our neighbour as ourselves. Let this season be a reminder of what makes this place so special, that without each and every one of your peers efforts, it wouldn’t be what it is.

When I came here I was Andrew-pocentric—I came here for me. What I have come to see is that in order to have community, we must engage in community; in order to gain love, we must pour it out.

