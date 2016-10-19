By Connor Thiessen
As the Editor-in-Chief of Trinity Western University’s only local satirical news source, The Cherry Blossom, one of my responsibilities is to be well-versed in the goings-on of the school’s “official” newspaper, the Mars’ Hill, and keeping them accountable for their journalistic credibility. This is one such occasion. Just two weeks ago, Mars’ Hill released a proudly controversial issue, wherein the feature article made criticisms of TWU’s sense of community, calling the school back to its “original” identity as a university. While that is certainly one aspect of what TWU is, I believe that a key piece of campus history has been lost in seeing its primary function as an educational institution. You see, before it was a community, and before it was a university, TWU was a drum circle.
Legend tells of a pre-Trinity Junior College group of Rastafarian misfits who regularly frequented the very ground we call our academic home, and participated in a number of marijuana-fuelled antics. These activities included, but were not limited to, playing various sorts of percussive instruments such as the bongos, the djembe, and perhaps even a log scavenged from what we now know as the Back-40. These are our oldest origins, and if we are to truly remember our roots as TWU students, we need to remember the dreadlocked ragamuffins who first attempted dysfunctional community here.