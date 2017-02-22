One of the most common practices of undergraduates who have just recently been added to the Trinity Western University fold is that of using a green tray to carry one’s fine Sodexo cuisine through the treacherous cafeteria. This is mainly because they have not yet learned that carrying as many food items precariously hanging onto your arms is the cool-kid thing to do around here. However, the hard-hitting journalists here at the Cherry Blossom have found an anomaly: George Vimmington, a fifth-year Chemistry student who, just to shake things up, will occasionally use a tray during his visits to the cafeteria found in the Reimer Student Center.

After many failed attempts to contact Vimmington, I and one of my associates staged a stake-out at the doorway between the cafeteria and the check-out station, with the gracious permission of Erin, a Sodexo employee. After a brief six-hour wait, Vimmington emerged, fittingly carrying a Thai peanut noodle stir-fry and a small drink upon a green tray. When asked why he, a veteran TWU student, would be participating in an activity usually reserved for the most inexperienced Sodexo customers, a small, sad smile appeared on Vimmington’s face. “I am swimming in student debt, I haven’t gotten my ring by spring, all my friends are working all the time, and I may or may not have mono. I’ll take whatever sense of stability I can get,” he said. Several witness accounts also describe Vimmington wearing his TWU lanyard around his neck, as well as enrolling in six courses in one semester.

