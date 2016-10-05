By Sam Rosenau

If you are breathing right now, you probably understand what it’s like to live in our modern culture. Through all the established societal expectations and cultural norms, one may find oneself struggling to fulfill their irrational need to be counter-cultural. Fear not, I present the 7 most essential things that one needs to truly be counter-cultural.

1. Intentionally buy original flavoured Cheerios

2. Actually smoke and not vape

3. Write an internet article about hipsters having beards and wearing flannel

4. Write in the Mars’ Hill about writing an internet article about hipsters

5. Be heterosexual

6. Start crossing the street when the opposing light turns yellow because you know your light will turn green in a moment but still have that slight taste of potential death

