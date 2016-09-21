By Connor Thiessen

One of the most common questions that the mentors in our lives ask is how we’ve changed over the past year. Almost every time I’m asked this, my response is, “I don’t know, you tell me.” It’s as though they think we’re regularly able to have some sort of out-of-body experience and take stock of our own character development. “Well, it’s Tuesday, which means it’s time to separate my perspective from the bonds of my earthly body and observe the quantifiable measure by which I’ve improved my relational skills.” Life is not some video game where—if you live long enough—you end up with a whole bunch of skill points that you can use to solely upgrade your charisma.

That’s not to say that it’s impossible to notice your own growth as a person. I can say with almost 100% certainty that I am less socially awkward than I was in grade seven. I am also taller than I was in grade 10. I didn’t take any time to specifically work on these things, although the awkwardness definitely would’ve been worth it.

My point is, don’t worry about whether you can tell if your confidence has grown, or if that moustache is finally an actual moustache, or if your hands get less clammy than usual when talking to the opposite sex. Just make sure that you keep yourself moving towards improvement, and the change just kind of happens. It’s like when you let the apps on your phone update automatically: At some point, you’ll try doing a thing and you’ll realize that doing the thing is easier, or different, or more fun, etc. The key is to keep being a living person with a personality, and keep doing stuff. In the words of Mark “Markiplier” Fischbach (one of my favourite internet personalities), “You do you, and I’ll do me, and we won’t do each other, probably.” As far as I can tell, it worked for me.

