The Trinity Owl
Allegedly found in various areas of the Back-40, the Trinity Owl is basically a morally-neutral Batman. There are accounts of it swooping down and attacking poor, unsuspecting students, perhaps stealing any present headwear, and then vanishing into the night. This myth has a lot going for it. There is no photographic evidence for its existence but there are still a number of personal accounts. Also, it’s an owl, and those things are pretty sick. 4 razor-sharp talons out of 5.
The Ring by Spring
This one automatically gets a point because it has a name that rhymes. While this odd phenomenon is easier to identify, the circumstances under which it occurs are eerily similar between cases. Every case has involved two people who were in a romantic relationship together before the incident, and without fail, the happenings always happen while one of the two people is on their knee, holding some sort of jewelry. The after-effects on the victims usually include the purchase of off-campus real estate. After many attempts, I have yet to be witness, much less a part of, these mysterious events. 3 ½ groomsmen (but never the groom) out of 5.
Campus Cat
Alright, this elusive beast isn’t necessarily a very well-known myth among students, or at least it isn’t talked about as much. But every now and then, I will see a small black cat with white paws roaming around during the night. The only other person that I know has seen it, no longer goes to Trinity. If you know the cat that I am talking about, leave a De-Classified or something. I need to know that I’m not crazy. 9 lives out of 10.
Vic Cavalli
You’ve met the students who are in his classes. You’ve heard about his “get 30 pages of work done by the end of the semester” syllabi. And chances are, you’ve seen him walking around at some point, sporting his iconic white t-shirt and khaki shorts. This guy totally exists. I’ve met him, endured English 104 with him, and had a number of conversations with him. It’s hard for something to be a myth when the person in question can literally be found in the staff directory. 1 Hip Hop Reader out of 5.