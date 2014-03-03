Guys, let’s just be honest alright? Bring it in. Let’s get serious. We are all pretty savvy fellas. We pride ourselves in knowing all about a bunch of stuff. Manly stuff, like cars and sports and meat and guttural battle cries. It’s just a given for every guy ever. But there’s a gap in our knowledge and we all know it, a void of confusion and fog. It eats at us every day. The untapped wealth of knowledge that we secretly know nothing about.

Pinterest. What is it? Where is it? Why is it? You don’t know. And neither do I. So I will be taking one for the team and plunging deep into the abyss. I have set aside exactly one hour to explore this vast, confusing territory. I could be doing at least 10 thousand push ups with that time, but it’s high time one of us stepped up. Ready? Okay, let’s go.

I’m met immediately with the dreaded sign in screen. No way am I going to sign in via Facebook. Nope. Don’t want to ruin my flawless online image.

I stifle the gut-wrenching terror as I am suddenly bombarded with approximately 28 million things that I could be potentially interested in. Swarms of images and text boxes fill the browser. Luckily, I am both a jack and master of all trades, so I immediately start clicking away to my heart’s content. Memes, recipes, beauty tips: the information is all here for the taking. However, I am reminded that I only have 55 remaining minutes to complete my comprehensive report, so I narrow my search to the basics: Traveling, Ryan Gosling, Men’s fashion, and Cats with Hats.

It seems that the name “Pinterest” is derived from the act of “pinning” certain posts to your personal home board. Pinning what you ask? Well, that’s the real beauty of it: it could be anything. You can customize your board to look however you like. From what I can tell, Pinterest acts as a sort of funnel for the black hole that is the internet. You can go searching for something specific, or just browse categories that you are interested in.

My spirits soar as I find a picture of a cat simultaneously riding a snowboard and wearing a cone on his head. “I want that picture,” I state aloud. “I want it forever.” I click the red button labeled “Pin It” and thus my board is started.

I follow suit in many different categories. I learn of new travel destinations I have to visit before I become a broke student (ha), a few five-minute recipes, and several different pictures of Tom Hiddleston. My pinning skills are starting to sharpen.

I abruptly realize that my hour is up and conclusions should be drawn.

I’ve concluded that Pinterest is useful in two scenarios. Option A) you enjoy getting a constant feed of information pertaining to certain subjects, or Option B) you need to know something specific.

Option A: You can search for a general subject (known as a ‘board’) that intrigues you and click ‘follow’. Now you have another website to add to your morning/I’ve-been-away-from-the-internet-for-8-hours routine. Sarcasm aside, one can appreciate the simplicity of this home feed. It is akin to following a series of awesome blogs without all the commitment.

Option B: Simply type in what you’re looking for and pin what remotely interests you. You can go back and explore the sites in depth at any time. Say that you need a centre-piece for that romantic dinner you’re planning. But wait! You don’t even know what a centre-piece is! Pinterest would be a good place to start. It will save you from having to bookmark a hundred pages from a Google search.

In addition to all this, Pinterest has great potential of the creeping-your-crush variety. Browsing the board of another person would actually tell you a lot about them, yes…even more than a Facebook page! So fellas, once you find that special someone, check if they have a Pinterest. It’s the perfect way to start a relationship! You could potentially creep them for hours on end and suddenly conform all of your interests to theirs!

NO. NoNoNo. See, that was a trap. Go have a conversation with her and find out for yourself what she’s into. Or throw movie tickets at her and yell, “Date me!” C’mon guys. Seriously. You all get F’s on that one.

Till next time, happy pinning.

