By Joelle Wyminga

On September 21, the first issue of the Mars’ Hill newspaper was released. With this release came shocking and unacceptable behaviour from the editorial team. Students all around campus were appalled and angered by the lies being spread in our beloved student newspaper. What were these lies you may ask? One daring journalist set out in order to set the record straight.

On the back page of this issue of Mars Hill, in the popular dating advertisement referred to as “The Himnal,” a horrible typo was made. Bachelor Connor Thiessen was stated as a BFA Acting major, when in fact he is simply a Theatre major. Anonymous, unconfirmed, and potentially made-up sources have spoken out again this inexcusable display of lies, stating that they feel like they can “never trust Mars’ Hill again.” One student even said that Mars’ Hill has ruined her love life: “How can I actually find a godly husband if the Himnal is full of lies?” Even Connor Thiessen, the unfortunate victim of said fallacy, had words to say on this subject: “I have not gone on any dates after having my Himnal published. I believe it is due to the aforementioned typo,” Thiessen said. “If the women of Trinity Western University know that I have a better chance of actually making money outside of school unlike all BFA actors, maybe they would be more likely to show interest.”

As you can see, this unacceptable mistake has had major effects on people’s lives and has produced copious amounts of presumably fake backlash. It’s safe to say that Mars’ Hill, as well as TWU’s bachelor population will not survive another journalistic blunder of this caliber.

