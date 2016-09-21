By Andrew Richmond

LANGLEY, BC—After 20 years of soul searching and difficult self-discovery, Harry Mahnn remembered the name of that girl he met at the club. On September 12th 1996, Mars’ Hill interviewed Mahnn. “Oh . . . um, yeah,” said Mahnn. “We talked for like ten minutes that one time. She was pretty hot. I got her number. It was chill.” Mahnn went on to describe the sheer calamity of the following moments: “Yeah, like, she left and I was gonna text her but she never told me her name. It was alright though. I got three other numbers that night.” All hope was lost for the forlorn Mahnn. However, after years of careful investigation and research, the patient and loyal writers at Mars’ Hill finally located the love of Mahnn’s life. Our reporters tracked down the mystery woman and confronted her with the exciting news. She was overjoyed at the potential restoration of this tragically broken bond and was so overcome with emotion that she ran away screaming in triumph. Thankfully, she dropped her purse in her sudden moment of unrestrained passion. Our reporters identified her as Sandy Womihn. We returned to Mahnn with the good news of the discovery of his long lost love as he was strolling through the park with his wife and three children. He was ecstatic, exclaiming, “Who are you people?” and “Get away from my family!” Such is the joy of reviving long lost memories through careful intentional investigative reporting.

Like! 0

Comments

comments