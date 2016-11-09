By Jeremy Rintoul and Ted Lewis

In October, this paper published an article by TWU graduate Nicolas Noble, concerning the alleged myth of community at university. Mr. Noble raised concerns about the nature of the University and its pursuit of a law school. The core of his thesis was that the university is not a community, and that it is pursuing a law school as a method of long term advancement to the ultimate detriment of its students. We strongly disagree with his highly flawed presentation.





TWU is a community. In his editorial, Mr. Noble argued that the entities of community and university are mutually exclusive. He argued that because the nature of our membership in this community as students is passing in its experience, it is not a true community. But membership in all manner of communities is transitive and changing. Speaking as alumni, just because we are no longer students at the university does not mean that we and many others are not still involved with its community. Many alumni continue to draw support from Trinity’s professors. They still draw on the connections with fellow students (as, no doubt, does Mr. Noble, given the publication of his article). They endeavour to be a touchstone for new graduates. They are still a part of the community.

Mr. Noble argues that because membership is contingent upon paying tuition, TWU is not a community. But it is inherent to community that membership within it comes with obligation, and also that it can be lost. Every community has rules of membership through financial and social obligations (and often some combination thereof). Membership is never without reservation.





TWU is also a Christian Community. Our graduate is correct when he states that Christian communities must care for the poor. But he then argues that it follows that if you are unable to pay tuition and can no longer continue as a student, it therefore cannot be a Christian Community. In so doing, Mr. Noble suggests that the TWU community and its administrative arm are one and the same. While they are connected, the community is larger than the administrative arm of the school. The students, staff, and alumni are what make up the community at TWU. Many alumni and sympathetic donors, recognizing the financial burdens that attendance can incur, have stepped up to help as best they can. Mr. Noble, as a graduate of not one but two TWU programs, has surely experienced at least some of these benefits himself – else one must wonder why he continued to return, year after year.



Advertising to non-Christians does not damage the Christian nature of the community. Mr. Noble argues that because Trinity advertises to non-Christian audiences explicitly, it denies its Christian roots. This position presupposes that Churches and other Christian communities cannot be open to non-Christians, which flies in the face of every evangelical idea. The point of evangelical churches is to bring non-Christians into the Community, so that the Community can love them and win them for Christ. As a parallel example, it is reasonable for a youth group to emphasise that it is a fun, safe, and loving environment in its promotional materials. It makes sense as a method of bringing in the “un-churched.” Christ spent most of his time seeking out non-Christians. To say that because TWU reaches out to non-believers it cannot be a Christian Community is to say that Trinity cannot be evangelical and be a Christian Community. Perhaps Mr. Noble does in fact hold that position. If so, it is not one of orthodoxy.





The law school is not only a self-serving project for the university, as anyone with even cursory information on the subject would know. Ted had the privilege of serving as the student body’s representative on University Senate in 2011-12, when the law school proposal was first vetted by this administrative body. The proposal was not based on a grand conspiracy of Christian victimization – indeed, if Mr. Noble bothered to examine judicial history, he would know that the question was justifiably understood by many to have been resolved in the Supreme Court of Canada’s 2001 judgment in the BC College of Teachers’ case. TWU followed to the letter the recently established process of establishment to which Canada’s law societies and other relevant bodies had assented, and obtained approvals from both the BC Ministry of Advanced Education and the Canadian Federation of Law Societies – the latter having had authority for approval delegated by the law societies, some of whom retroactively withdrew this assent thanks to political pressure.

Notwithstanding the unfortunate legal setbacks, it is undeniable that there will be cachet in establishing a law school. This increase in stature will be a benefit for past, current, and future students. Also not in question is the fact that there will be some short term blowback on TWU’s current students brought on by the legal battle and the media coverage of it. But it is far from the dramatic suggestion that TWU is sacrificing its current students for its future. The cachet of the law school will extend once it is up and running. The media storm will blow over. Indeed, existing coverage has not been universally negative, as Mr. Noble seems to imply. Nor have the courts or the legal community been as universally reluctant as is implied. Only the Ontario Courts have ruled against TWU. Recently, both of us had the privilege of attending a discussion on the proposal at Dalhousie Law, in which a compelling case based on both Charter rights and administrative law was built for TWU even by the professors who disagreed with the covenant provision in question.

TWU is not sacrificing its current students for its future. Its current and past students have by and large passed on to employment and success – including Mr. Noble, whose degrees prepared him for a doctoral program elsewhere. Both of us are currently studying law at another university, and have no reservations in expressing our position of support for TWU. While we have been met with criticism, it cannot be described as hostility. It is an opportunity to vigorously defend, to hone our views “as iron sharpens iron.” It is a shame if Mr. Noble has met with unreasonable ad hominem dismissal in his current program, but it cannot be thought to speak for social opinion as a whole, or for morality broadly. Academia rarely does. We further suspect that Mr. Noble’s cloak of victimhood has not done him any favours.

As graduates of TWU, we and many others continue to be proud members of the university community. While we recognize that there is always room for improvement for relations within the community, we hope to be part of solutions from within, rather than mere critics. We encourage others to do the same. And to Mr. Noble and those of like mind, we say only that if you fear the judgement of your peers because of your previous affiliation, that is not the community abandoning you – it is you abandoning the community.

Jeremy Rintoul and Ted Lewis graduated from TWU in 2012 and 2013, respectively. Both are current students at the Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University. Jeremy is Co-President of the Dalhousie Christian Legal Fellowship, and Ted is a director with the TWU Alumni Association.

