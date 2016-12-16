By Dayna Slusar

It’s December and my weather app is finally showing little snowflakes ahead. With October and November mercilessly dumping rain on us 95% percent of the time, it’s kind of a relief to get more of a mix of weather for the last month of 2016. But living on the Pacific South Coast of British Columbia, we’re used to a wet winter anyway.

When I think about the area we live in, tucked in the right-hand pocket of North America, I see that we live in a sweet spot of the world. Think about it, we don’t experience annual snowstorms and blizzards like Eastern Canada (the interior plains and the Canadian Shield). We don’t have scorching hot summers (relative to the interior and the southern United States). We live in a temperate rainforest which brings us a lot of wet weather, but still, the coldest winter temperatures stay pretty close to zero. With the record rainfall in October (28 out of 31 days) and the near-record rainfall in November (25 out of 30 days), for December we are dreaming of (at least) a dry Christmas.

That being said, I appreciate how we’ve had an actual winter so far. Just ten days into December we’ve already had rain, sun, wind and snow. There’s snow on the mountains to the north. On this clear day, they look new and reenergized, every ridge and rift highlighted in shades of winter-white and grey. I encourage you to take a moment—before you get in your car with your extra-hot, red-cupped Starbucks coffee—and just stare at them. Try to imagine the terrain, what it would feel like to walk among the snow-laden evergreens. Sometimes I imagine stroking the entire mountain range right where it sits, like petting a giant sleeping beast, simply by stretching out my arm from where I stand in the parking lot, 30 kilometers away.

The snow changes things. It makes the world around you feel a little smaller, a little quieter, a littler simpler. Being born and raised in the lower mainland, I can recall exactly three winters in my childhood where the snow was over a foot deep and lasted longer than three days. Those memories come to mind when I see the little snowflake approaching on my smartphone screen. Snow is a long-lost friend in these parts. Unlike the rest of Canada, to us snow is a gift, it’s something we dreamers look forward to.

Waking up to snow in your neighborhood is like waking up to gaze upon a new land, a land made by snow. Everything gets a little smaller. The familiar terrain of your street and the houses on it is changed, now bright and plump. People take longer to get out of their driveways in the morning and neighbors come out and shovel to help the tires gain traction so they can be on their way. People generally try to keep their promises to show up on time, but when the snow comes, getting there safely— getting there alive— becomes more important when the snow threatens to pitch their vehicle sideways on the icy roads. When snow comes, people are more likely to stay in for the night, keep warm by the fire, enjoy a mug of hot chocolate and gaze out at the new world outside.

This corner of BC is not only blessed with milder weather conditions, but we also have a priceless combination of mountain, valley, and coast to enjoy around us. Very few cities in the world have this combination in their sights twenty-four-seven, so don’t take it for granted. If you’re sticking around the city this winter break, take advantage of being able to see these gorgeous sights in the next four weeks.

Go up to Mount Seymour for a day on the slopes, drive into the valley for some snow-covered hills and frozen lakes, or head to the chilly beach to stare at the grey ocean waves as they relentlessly pound the cold, stone beach. Vancouver in the summer is wonderful and fun, but so is Vancouver in the winter time. We Canadians were born bundled up so we shouldn’t be afraid of sub-zero temperatures while traversing the Capilano Suspension bridge or wandering the Vancouver Christmas Market. Grab your knit toque and red maple-leafed mittens you still have from the 2010 Olympic Winter Games and head outside. Check off one by one the places you’ve always wanted to see in Vancouver this winter.

Remember, we live in a sweet spot of the world where we have very little worries compared to the rest of the world. Don’t take it for granted; appreciate it in every season.

Like! 1

Comments

comments