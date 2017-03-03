Involvement is glamorous.

Volunteering is a win-win-win-win situation. It comes with t-shirts and trendy bracelets. You get introduced to influential people. Your name gets out there. Your face becomes recognizable. You get to help people while simultaneously building your reputation.

Your Instagram follower count grows. You’re with the “in” crowd. Your clothes become trendier, your style becomes more minimalist, and your social value increases. Your horizons widen. Opportunities that once merely knocked now come breaking down your door. People ask for you, they know your talents. They remember your skill. You’re sought after.

You pledge your time and energy to the four corners of the earth and the résumé you’re building is looking more impressive every day. The ministries you’re a part of bring you happiness. Your crowd of friends and supporters constantly affirm your worth. Your self-esteem is boosted along with your social media persona and your public standing. You finally feel like a good person who’s making a difference in the world. You’re going places. You’re doing things. You matter.

But what if God asked you to abandon everything you love about your faith? What if He asked you to give up these deeds that look so great on your Instagram feed? What if He asked you to step back and step out of the limelight? What if He asked you to sacrifice the very things which make you feel significant—the very things that give you a sense of purpose?

If He asked you to abandon everything you love about your faith, would you?

For most of us, the answer is “No.” And, in that answer, our hearts are revealed. Our “faith” is exposed for what it really is: a pleasing, stimulating lifestyle.

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m antsy to do something with my life. I don’t want to waste time, I want to leave my mark on this world! I have to use my gifts, steward my talents, donate my money, my time, and my energy. There are thousands who need help. Millions who need love. Billions who need Jesus. I want to be the agent of change. I want to be the difference-maker. And I don’t want to wait.

So I’m sitting here in my university dorm room staring out the window at the months flying by, and I’m confused. I can’t help but think, “God, when’s my moment? When are you going to shake things up? When are you going to start using me in a major way? When do I get to start changing the world?”

I feel disillusioned. He’s promised that we will be His ambassadors… He’s promised that we will be the Light of Christ… He’s promised that we will produce good fruit… so when will I get to see it?

But then I think about Abraham. God gave him some pretty significant promises, too. God promised Abraham a son. God promised that Abraham’s descendants would become a mighty nation. God promised that the entire world would be blessed through Abraham’s family tree (Genesis 12).

And Abraham waited. He traveled and wandered and meandered through the wilderness, living as a foreigner. He waited for God to fulfill the promise. In fact, Abraham waited for 25 years for God to act on His promise. Abraham tried to achieve it for himself—he tried to hurry the promise along, but ultimately, God’s timing prevailed.

And God gave Abraham a son: Isaac. God delivered that which He had promised. Abraham had a child—the light of his life and the joy of his old age. But then, God did something unimaginable.

He commanded Abraham to sacrifice his son. The very thing God had promised him— the very thing that Abraham had waited 25 years for— God was now telling him to sacrifice.

I think about my promises. I think about how badly I want to travel and minister and serve. I think about the passions God has placed in my heart and I think, “God, when are you going to give me the chance? When are you going to lead me to a place where I can really work to advance your Kingdom?” And I daydream. I imagine that God will someday give me the most epic ministry one could imagine. Maybe He leads me to publish a book. Maybe He sends me overseas.

But what if, after giving me these things, He asks me to sacrifice them?

What if He asks me, too, to give up my Isaac? Would I have the faith of Abraham, trusting God to fulfill His promises? Would I obey Him enough to let go of everything I love about my faith?

Or would my Isaac become my idol?

I hope I never come to love the ministry more than the Messiah. I hope I never begin to worship the gift instead of the Giver. And I hope I never value the work I get to do more than my Master who employs me.

All He asks for is obedience, regardless of the insanity. No sacrifice is too great for Him to ask of us. If He asked His own Son to be crucified, what makes us think our lives should be easy?

So right here, right now, I want to bloom where I’m planted. I want to stop seeing significance in size, and start seeing it in submission. I want to stop seeing value in applause, and start seeing it in humility. Whether volunteering at a homeless shelter or stopping to say a kind word to the stranger in the hall, this is where God has me. Whether working with refugees or simply working diligently in my classes, this is where God has placed me. Whether running for a representative position or taking out the dorm garbage, this is where He has led me. And this is where He has led you. So for the moment, while He’s got us here, why don’t we seek His Will, even in the midst of our unbearably average, intolerably ordinary, agonizingly mediocre lives?

If involvement is our idol, we will never be involved enough. There will always be more work to do. More people to help. More souls to save. If we worship our work and cling to our commitment, our efforts will never be sufficient.

But if our motives are pure, then we can trust that God’s plan will fulfill us. He will speak to us and through us. And only in obedience and trust will we ever be able to find rest in the midst of our work.

The call is always to follow. Nothing more, nothing less, and nothing other than that. Involvement may be glamorous, but it’s God’s leading that makes it worthwhile. Volunteering may be exciting, but it’s God’s call that gives it value.

And, I have to admit, publishing an article in the Mars’ Hill feels pretty cool.

But it’s God speaking through it that makes it significant.

