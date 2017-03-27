Katie Maryschuk is a fourth-year media and communications and human kinetics student. She recently returned from Gangneung, South Korea where she served as a journalist with the World Curling Federation. Check out some of her thoughts on the uncertainty of traveling to a new country.
I’m a planner. By nature, I like to have my life organized…it makes me feel like I’m in control. Can I get a holler from all those who agree?! I am by no means saying I have it all together (because let’s be real I sure don’t), but I am admitting that sometimes (well okay, the majority of the time) it’s nice to know what you’re doing in the next 72 hours.
With that being said, going to Korea in February was an experience that stretched my planning gears to near capacity. Everything I was scheduled to do was done exactly that way: scheduled; planned; marked before me in a nearly permanent way. My two weeks were in the hands of my supervisor, who graciously told me as much as he could beforehand about plane tickets, my seat on that plane, my hotel room, my schedule, tasks, and the list goes on. As a planner, I bombarded him with emails leading up to my departure: what will be doing when we get there? How do I get from my gate to the bus when I arrive? What hotel are we staying at? How many people are on our team? Asking questions and wanting to have answers provided me with a level of comfort.
Now, don’t take the wrong angle on all of this— Korea was unbelievable. It was truly an amazing experience, but I think what made it so was the factor of uncertainty and how God helped me to overcome.
Back in October, I applied for the program that would eventually take me to Korea: the Sports Media Trainee Programme through the World Curling Federation.
I entertained this opportunity in Korea and took a moment to scan my brain for thoughts about traveling there: never once had I considered going to Asia. Not once had my heart yearned to go to a place so different than my comfy little home in Fort Langley. I wanted to go to Europe, and eventually to Africa and South America, but Asia? Filled with fear, excitement and an immense measure of uncertainty, I checked the box and submitted my application.
Fast forward back to February and there I stood, on the other side of the world, in the middle of the street (okay, let’s be real, I wasn’t in the middle of the street, I was on the side, but for journalism sake, I was in the middle), looking up at an uncertain sidewalk sign, with uncertain writing (a different language), and an uncertain group of people there to report on the sport of curling. The only certain thing about the first day was eating tater tots in a German restaurant…in Korea.
Amidst all of the uncertainty of having someone else book my plane ticket, testing out different (and spicy) foods, and trying out a dissimilar language, there was a pivotal moment when those uncertain things became certain. Not completely, but more like a scale between confirmation and rested assurance.
In overcoming my uncertainty, I became certain through three distinct things: people, practice, and exploration (sorry to break the “three P” rule you were expecting).
The people were extremely formative for diminishing my fears when it came to every single aspect of writing and journalism. If you want to read exactly about how much the people meant to me, read my WCF blog.
I say this on the blog:
“[The people] made me feel welcome and valued. I was not simply a fourth-year student passing through the ins and outs of the sports media programme. I was a student of my mentors and co-workers, but more than that I was an ally, maybe even a friend. It was when conversations went past curling and into the realm of current events, family, career aspirations, the institution of sport, that I really felt at home– like I had a place.”
The second part of overcoming my uncertainty was practice. If you’re ever uncertain about something, just try it again. Odds are if you do it again, you will fail again. If you keep doing it however, those odds of failing get smaller and smaller. Each time you do something you gain another small percentage of knowledge on how to do it better or more correctly the next time. Every time I interviewed an athlete, I gained that small inch of courage to do it again; then again; and again. By the end of the tournament I was certain that I could carry a conversation with an athlete from another country, even if that meant having to bring a translator around. Practice makes permanent, my friends.
The last part of overcoming the task of my anxious and uncertain heart was allowing myself to explore. In exploring, and walking past the same places over and over again, I grew to acknowledge the legitimacy and safety present in that new and strange environment. Korea is very safe (I even went for a run by myself one morning) and in doing small things like that, I would get to know the town just a little bit better. When you know which way you’re going (and which way is north), your heart calms a little and you can carry on your day without having to worry about how to get back home.
When all was said and done, Korea boosted my stretch-ability in terms of comfort. While I was never overloaded with discomfort, every step I took was a new one and there were many details I was not familiar with. In my life, I want to know what comes next, I want to make sure that the next week is planned out, but spontaneity and uncertainty has a special place in forming our character and allowing us to trust our Heavenly Father to take control.