Author: Katie Maryschuk

Katie is a Leadership Communications student and HKIN minor at TWU marrying her two passions of media and sport. She has been an avid runner and jumper since the wee age of 8 and has been a part of the track and field community in and throughout BC for the past 12 years as an athlete and coach. Katie loves all things athletics, long walks on the beach (true!) and all things chocolate and ice-cream (always good when you're a runner, right?). Katie is open to encouraging criticism and down to discuss her opinion over what is going on in the sports world, from the basics to behind-the-scenes. Keep up with her on social media: Instagram: katmaryschuk