By Tim Keis

We’ve all come to know Apple’s signature values through their very successful marketing: quality, innovation, purposeful design, and performance. We tend to hear phrases like, “never done before,” “made effortless by,” or “practically magic.” The unfortunate reality is Apple’s most recent ‘innovations’ haven’t really been all that magical. Recently, we have seen an iPhone released without a headphone jack and a pro laptop released without USB ports, card slots, or HDMI ports. But it has a headphone jack which they just finished saying we don’t need on the iPhone. I am an Apple fanboy, but I’m not afraid to voice my concerns. What I see happening is Apple isn’t innovating—they are forcing others to innovate.

Now, you may have arguments against the case that Apple innovation is lacking, and I agree with most of them because this is a grey issue. My initial impression is Apple is getting lazy. The new MacBook Pro is a result of taking reliable, well-established technology away and adding current, unfamiliar, and seemingly useless technology. The new MacBook Pro is thinner because of a loss of hardware, faster because of a much-needed processor upgrade, and more fun because of a little touch screen.

Stop there—the touch screen is an innovation worth noting. Apple revolutionized the touch screen and made it what it is today! They refined the laptop screen to become one of the most advanced screens of its time. But there really isn’t anything revolutionary about what we see Apple releasing now. It’s a bunch of current tech bundled into a thinner package without features that most professionals expect. The user experience remains very similar to what it has been, except that you need to connect dongles to convert USB-C to everything that you used to plug right into your Mac.

So, what did they ‘innovate’? Well, the basics such as heat reduction, performance, hardware/software integration, and I admit the touch bar could have some professional application. There is nothing incredible—or at least it doesn’t seem so.

Now that I’ve said my peace, let’s look at the logic behind Apple’s current product design choices. They’re based on technological simplification. This complicates things for the user right now. Yes, it may be annoying, it may even make you angry, but be of good cheer—USB-C flash drives are already hitting the market, Bluetooth headphones are more accessible because of the iPhone 7, and USB-C dongles are only $10-30 bucks a piece! In that case, make sure you budget a few extra hundred dollars to buy these add-on gadgets. The technological world is slowly adapting to Apple’s seemingly inconvenient changes, but not fast enough for everyone’s budget.

The price is my biggest complaint. Yes, this laptop is a wonderfully designed product with many great features, but is a fully loaded MacBook Pro worth nearly $4,000!? The short answer is a straight ‘no’ but, it’s not that simple. The real question is, are you willing to pay to become a part of the marketed Apple Elitist Club? It boasts software-hardware integration, simple cross-platform syncing, and access to super Apple geniuses who know the answers to a life of technology’s most difficult questions. If you work across many different platforms every day and find yourself wishing everything could be a little more streamline, or if you find yourself pursuing creative elements such as music production or graphic design, this Apple product may be worth your money.

If that isn’t the case for you, Microsoft is now selling the new Surface Book, also fully loaded, for the same price tag. And it really is innovative, so maybe it’s worth the money? If you’re wanting all the hardware options in the world and ultimate flexibility, then forget the price tag and go get find yourself a good ol’ PC. But if streamline simplification is what you need then you’ll be paying for what Apple has on the market.

All this to say, I believe the Apple trifecta is still the ultimate combination of technology when it comes to integration, simplicity, and reliability. But if you’re looking for a media computer with more than 16gb of RAM, a card reader, and USB ports, PC will be your best bet while the rest of the technological world catches up with Apple’s latest. There was no way that Apple could keep evolving at the rate they were without making some huge changes to the technological landscape. I think it’s safe to say a change is in the Air.

Like! 1

Comments

comments