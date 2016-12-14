By Tessa Ratzlaff

Ever wonder what a week in the life of a “Spartan” is like? Trust me, there’s more to it than wearing Spartan gear around campus every day.

As a third-year athlete on the women’s basketball team, the word “commitment,” to me doesn’t quite do justice to the amount of time we put in to being a Spartan student-athlete. It’s more like a lifestyle. However, I wouldn’t trade my experience for anything; I plan on rocking my Spartan sweats until fifth year!

For those of you who don’t find yourselves in the Spartan world very often (if at all), I’ve created a video to give you an inside look at the team’s dynamics, the workouts, the study-halls, the locker-room karaoke, and what really goes on in our heads on game day to give you a bigger picture of the life of a Spartan student-athlete.

The reason you see athletes wearing Spartan gear around campus so often is probably because they just had practice or a weightlifting session. Sometimes the time it takes to shower and dress normally is just non-existent– so, sweats and a hoodie it is!

A regular morning might start off with an 8am individual at the Langley Events Centre. An “individual” is a 45-minute practice with two or three other teammates, done twice a week. Next, we drive from the Langley Events Centre back to Trinity Western University, perhaps to catch a 9:25am class. When we’re let out at 10:50, it’s finally time to eat. This is usually my favorite time of the day.

Next is nap time, right? Not quite. Now it’s time to “get your lift in,” as many student athletes say. We walk into “Sparta,” a section of the TWU gym designated for Spartans. Our trainers, Andrew and Adrienne, greet us and check off our names on the attendance sheet. Depending on the time of basketball season or the number of minutes a player plays for, we usually weightlift about 2-3 times a week. And if we don’t get our attendance check marks for the week, our coach would probably make a point to sternly remind us how important it is to get stronger every week.

Personally, after a weightlifting session I would love to shower, but my class starts right after and what’s the point when I have a two-hour practice later on? After two afternoon classes, I head back to the LEC for practice.

Depending on the time of practice we usually get back to campus between seven and nine o’clock in the evening. After finally getting to shower and eat, we get to do homework. Eventually, we get to sleep, which is another favorite part of the day.

During the middle of the week, at the end of practice, the team sits down to watch some video footage of our upcoming opponent. We critique our opponent’s offensive and defensive methods, and study the individual athletes so we’re fully prepared to compete against them on the upcoming weekend. After we finish watching the video, we have team study hall for two hours. Study hall is in one of the gym classrooms, though to be honest, at this point of the day, everyone just wants to head home– not study. Personally, it surprises me how much work we actually accomplished during study hall, considering we are usually eating the whole time.

Fast forward to Friday– game day. This is where all our hard works pays off…hopefully. After an hour shoot-around in the morning and a pregame nap, we arrive at the LEC about an hour before the game starts.

Some of my favorite moments spent as a team are when we’re getting ready in the change room before a game. We like to sing and dance along to loud music to get really pumped up. However, from personal experience, it’s not smart to twirl around in socks. The chances of slipping and falling on the hard ground are very high. Though, it’s always fun to see who has the latest and greatest dance moves. You’ll see some of that in the video.

As soon as the national anthem starts playing, my nerves really start to kick in. My heart pounds with excitement, my hands get all clammy and I realize I really need to pee. The team videos play on the screen introducing the team and who’s starting. Seeing ourselves in the team video never fails to embarrass us. The commentators announce the starting five players onto the court and then it’s game time.

When we win, the postgame talk back in the locker room is usually positive, however, there is always something we can improve on. When we lose, we usually sit in silence, anxiously waiting for our coach to walk in. Mostly she focuses on how we can improve to win Saturday’s game.

After a morning practice, working on improvements, Saturday’s game can usually go one of two ways: we successfully make the adjustments we talked about and win the game, or we try to make the adjustments, it goes downhill, and the game turns into chaos, ending in a loss for TWU. But we try our best and work together as a team to improve each time we’re on the court.

When Sunday rolls around, you might think we get to take a day of rest. Not exactly. Sunday means we get a rest from basketball, but not from homework. And the cycle continues.

Sometimes we get tired of the early mornings, the late nights, the freezing ice baths for our sore muscles, the team stretching, and traveling to cold places, but our team is like a family. I honestly love being with them. Every. Single. Day. Being a Spartan student-athlete makes me appreciate how fortunate I am to be in a program where I am pushed to grow and where I will have skills and friendships for life. Enjoy my video to see it all in action!

