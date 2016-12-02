By Hannah DeVries

Thrilling, unnerving, and flat out horrifying, I’ve seen it all. Well, most of it. Horror movies are a controversial topic in the Christian community. There are two sides of the enjoyability spectrum; you either love them or you hate them. I find myself in the middle, and now I’m asking the question: is this okay?

My attraction to horror and thriller movies started when I was about twelve years old. My sweet, innocent grandma introduced me to my first slasher thriller, Psycho. It was one of her favourites, but she would be appalled to discover that Alfred Hitchcock’s black and white classic pulled me into the world of thrilling images, inducing feelings of terror. Of course, being only 12, I could not see or appreciate the symbolism found in the non-redemptive ending; nonetheless it escalated my curiosity and I proceeded to watch more horror films as I grew up.

Between the ages of 12 and 16, I watched what I considered relatively innocent films: Silence of the Lambs, The Shining, and Jaws. But eventually, these movies did not satisfy my need for thrilling images. It was then when I considered movies I thought could really give me a fright: movies exploring the realm of paranormal activity and evil spirits. My mom advised me not to, but I was 16 and thought I knew more than she did about what would be okay for me to watch.

Thus started the viewing of more intense horror films: Paranormal Activity, The Conjuring, Sinister, and Insidious. These films shook me and the content proposed deeper questions. Is this even worthwhile? Was it healthy to fill my mind with images and ideas of the spirit world that I knew actually existed? Maybe it was easier for me than it was for others to watch these movies. I find I don’t hold onto and replicate images from intense scenes and I forget the whole plot line an hour after watching. Was this coincidence that it only happened with horror movies, or was God protecting me? Philippians 4:8 says, “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.” For me, this passage initiates a desire to protect my mind and only fill it with things of the Lord. However, this does not terminate my passion for thrilling horror movies but instead creates feelings of guilt. Is it my sinful nature that needs to be fed through frightening images and ideas, or is it purely for entertainment?

These questions invited more questions: why do people watch scary movies and actually enjoy being scared? Studies show that when we are frightened adrenaline is pumped throughout our bodies. The stimulating thrill activates the adrenal gland, which then boosts our energy, and releases chemicals to the brain that makes us feel good. It combats depression and lethargy by giving an energy boost. Where these benefits might be all well and good, many viewers can experience more harmful effects such as nightmares, insomnia, and paranoia. Personally, a distraction from reality can pull me outside of my frame and into a more intense version of life that I don’t believe could exist. The fake fear helps subdue the real ones.

Some horror movies are so unrealistic. The Babadook and the old classic, Frankenstein, both contain monsters, or at least a concept of a monster, that could never enter our real world. And then there are ones which are more realistic. Recent films coming out of Hollywood such as The Conjuring or The Exorcist can be all too real. Having heard many testimonies from people who have experienced the supernatural world, and even having my own experiences, opening one’s mind to a movie about evil spirits does not sound like the most productive and rewarding idea, to say the least.

Grant Horner, author of Meaning at the Movies: Becoming a Discerning Viewer, makes a strong and compelling statement: “Instead of fearing God, we fear any number of other things, whereas if we feared God rightly we would fear nothing else wrongly.” If we do not fear God, we are bound to replace it with a worldly fear. Fear of God can be crippling, and to cope with this unbearable fear one would have to control it. And this is where the scary movies come in. Fiction has become a tool we use to cope with the real-life stresses and the concept of “fear of the Lord.”

This is a topic that may never have a conclusion, but I invite you to ask yourself: are horror movies harmful to your faith? Your mind? Your soul? Are you able to watch movies that are so satanic it seems impossible for a human to even imagine the concept? Do you cringe at the thought of blood and gore? Or do you resonate with me, where none of these obviously evil thoughts seem to affect or manifest in you? There must be a balance. Protect your mind, be aware of what you’re consuming. But don’t feel ashamed if you’re longing to escape your real fears for 130 minutes.

