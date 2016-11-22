By Manny Dewsbury

Over fall reading break, my dorm mates and I took a trip to Vancouver Island for the day. On our way out of downtown, my buddy mentioned that his cousin owns a tattoo shop right outside of Victoria. This sparked some crazy ideas in my head. Being a spontaneous and impulsive decision-maker, I made up my mind on the spot. We drove to the place and after 20 painful minutes, I left my dorm mate’s cousin’s tiny basement tattoo parlour with a permanent tattoo: A small axe on my left ankle.

This experience gave me insight into the culture of tattoos and body piercings. I’ve always been interested in tattoos but now that I’ve experienced the pain, interacted with the artists, and bear a permanent piece of artwork on my body, I am even more inspired to dive into the extraordinary world of tattoo art.

Yellow Pages lists over 1,600 tattoo parlours in Canada, and over 21,000 in the United states, it’s not unusual for most people to have at least one tattoo.

So, what’s all the excitement about? Why do people love getting tattoos? Inked, a magazine primarily focused on tattoos, wrote an article on the reasons people get them. The article stated that people often have a tattoo that represents someone or something, expresses themselves, or simply because they love art.

Personally, as a young millennial, have heard these reasons numerous times from my peers. They usually have a story that goes with the image they chose. But I want to dig deeper into the psychological satisfaction gained by getting a tattoo. According to the article, “If Tattoos Could Talk,” by Psychology Today, “[t]he quest to be better than ordinary is an appetite for more life, more good feeling about yourself and more response from others…. [t]he tattoo implies you’re in an eternal present, willing to change your body permanently.” I believe that every person with a tattoo experienced some form of this idea in their decision. This concept is very easily masked with a simple reason such as the idea that it represents something or someone.

In my own life, the idea of living as “an eternal present” is very compelling and I see it now as playing a large role in my decision to get a tattoo. The idea that I could live without regrets sounds impossible. But I’m trying.

Another interesting idea Psychology Today expresses is the idea of tattoos idealizing youth. The article claims they can “counter anxiety about aging and death.” This concept mainly targets people with tattoos of comforting symbols like butterflies, hearts, or the word “peace” in a language they might not speak or understand. Having these symbols on your skin, looking at them, and talking about them on a daily basis can bring temporary relief by letting the mind escape from the thoughts of the end.

Most would agree that tattoos are a rising sensation, largely viewed as a trend for the youth of today. Some see tattoos as fascinating, others see them as unprofessional. Whichever you are, allow yourself to be curious about the psychology behind this intentional and permanent decision. We’ve all seen those people covered in tattoos and thought to ourselves, “wow, that guy has a past,” or “man, that girl is edgy.” Maybe you’ll even think that about me now.

Will I get more tattoos even after my research on the deeper meanings behind them? Probably. After all, I am a product of the millennial generation, and I love the idea of “getting inked.”

Like! 0

Comments

comments