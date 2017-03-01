Claire Peister: What makes you a modern day hippie?

Mary Nydam: Being a modern day hippie is about finding peace within yourself. I am at peace with who I am. I believe there will not be peace in the entire world until Jesus comes back. If you search for peace within yourself and work to maintain it, then you are a modern day hippie. And I am a modern day hippie. I have a love for others and an understanding of why they do what they do. I see people and I’m like, “I understand why you do what you do.” I can understand them, and why the people are willing to be oppressed by power.

CP: How could somebody tell that you are a modern day hippie?

MN: Well, you can distinguish me as a modern day hippie by my inner-self. Even though I hate the standards that society sets, sometimes I conform to them. But, you know, everyone wants to be accepted. It’s hard being a hippie in this modern world. But I have found peace in knowing I can express myself in other ways— especially in the way I interact with people and the way I treat them. I am definitely, inwardly, a hippie.

CP: What is it like being a modern day hippie in university?

MN: We are forced to take these classes against our will when we should be searching out meaning and find our purpose and doing things we actually enjoy. We should be doing the beautiful things that God has placed on our hearts to desire, But I am in geology. I am passionate about certain things, ergo, I should be able to take classes about those rather than be oppressed by more core classes.

CP: Would you say you are a rebel?

MN: Have you seen the movie Rebel With a Cause, with James Dean? In the movie, Dean quotes “You’re tearing me apart!” Sometimes I feel like the system and society are tearing me apart. I guess you could say I am a rebel against things that are common. When it comes to society and the structures they put forth, oh, I’m a rebel.

CP: What do you think about your hair?

MN: Well, like, genetics, you know? I got it because of genetics. I like that it’s curly. My hair expresses my personality, you know? I used to straighten my hair. Once I accepted myself, I went with my natural hair, and now I can’t go back. When people see me, I want them to say, “Yea, she is a free spirit. Her hair defines her.”

CP: Do you shave your armpits?

MN: Yes, yes I do. It just feels better that way.

CP: What is your favorite type of support system?

MN: My mother is my favorite support system.

CP: Where do you feel most at one with nature?

MN: I would say the beach because, like, there are the waves and they keep coming, and like, where are they coming from? And the horizon is so vast and it brings me so much peace to know the universe is so vast. Words can’t express the peace and serenity I feel at the beach.

CP: Have you ever been broken?

MN: Yes. I felt like I just didn’t understand what was happening and why it was happening. I felt like my emotions were not valid, but they were. So many times society suppresses us and tells us we are supposed to do things on our own. Social media is the way society puts ideas in our minds. We need to do what’s good for us and seek self-discovery.

CP: What are you most passionate about?

MN: The Beatles and Jesus.

CP: Why do you love the Beatles?

MN: The Beatles, first off, wrote beautiful music in a time when life wasn’t happy. They found beauty in the midst of political unrest. They were a light that brought joy and happiness. They didn’t just write music, they inspired people, discovered, tried new things. The Beatles were the foundation of modern culture. They just like, got along. They were like brothers. They were happy, witty, and sought to find meaning in life. There is deep, profound meaning to all of their songs if you really pay attention.

CP: Why do you love Jesus?

MN: That is a great question. I love Jesus because he is my Savior, but more than that, he is my friend. I believe that I am the way I am because of Jesus. I am set free because of Jesus’ sacrifice, and because of him, I am able to find peace.

CP: What does “family” mean to a modern day hippie?

MN: You could view family as a social structure, but it’s not. You cannot define family. Your family is people who support, care, and love you despite anything. You can be the worst or best person ever and your family will still support you. Family is a gift from God, they grow us and shape us. Family is not always blood. I have an adopted brother.

CP: What does “peace” mean to you?

MN: Oh man, peace is so beautiful. It is a state of being: relaxation, acceptance of yourself and the role you are living, being one with nature, living out the way you believe the world should be, standing up for what you think is right, and not being one with the system. Peace is accepting who you are and just being one with nature. It is choosing to be happy and content despite unrest in the world.

CP: What is one thing you want people to know about you?

MN: You know, I’m just an easygoing person and if you ever want to talk to me about the system or oppression I am totally open to that. Also, the Beatles are a totally awesome band and anyone who doesn’t like them has no taste in music.

