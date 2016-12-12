By Levi Friesen

Trinity Western University has recently become the epicenter for a phenomenon around fresh baked bread. The excitement can be traced to the dorm of 6 Low in Douglas Hall. With hashtags like #MenCanBake and #WeAreThe6Loaves trending on Instagram, the movement has already taken flight. All of this has come because of a recent start-up business, Six Loaves Bread Company, headed by a number of students on campus. I was able to sit down with one of the Six Loaves co-founders, Bailey Broadbent, in order to discuss how the business came about.

Levi Friesen: So, there’s been a movement on campus. There’s been a lot of excitement on campus and I think it starts with what you and a number of other young men in your dorm have started. Care to tell elaborate?

Bailey Broadbent: Yeah definitely. I think all of that excitement is largely due to the recent rise of Six Loaves Bread Co., a recent start-up bread business located right here on campus in Douglas.

Levi: Tell me about the name. How did that come to be?

Bailey: Jordy (Jordyn Field), one of our co-founders, thought of it months ago. It’s a reference to our dorm, 6 Low, as well as the legendary first six loaves we made to start.

Levi: So when did this whole business idea start?

Bailey: Months ago, during orientation week, our two founding fathers – Jordyn Field and Coleton Krause, went to an MCC thrift shop in Abbotsford. While they were there they saw a bread machine for an absolute bargain and decided to buy it for their room.

Fast forward a couple weeks, Jordyn gets the genius idea that he should start a bread business between my room and his. Our rooms were right next to each other and we all go way back as family friends, so we figured it was a great idea.

Levi: Interesting! So you’re making all this bread on one bread machine?

Bailey: No, we’ve actually got two running at the moment. I joined the business on the condition that I would buy two more bread machines. I loved the business idea, so I bought in! I bought two ridiculously cheap ones, but one recently broke down, so we’re trying to make due with two at the moment. It’s a bit of a struggle.

Levi: So how many guys are officially a part of the business?

Bailey: Well, since our unofficial first day we’ve had a number of management changes. Coleton Krause, one of our co-founders, stepped down to focus on his studies. Around the same time that Coleton stepped down, we had a member of our dorm, Jory Davies, step up and express interest joining Six Loaves. The business is now made up of myself, Jory Davies and Jordyn Field. However, we have a number of mentors on campus who provide guidance and motivation, and we can’t do it without them!

Levi: What are all your roles in this business?

Bailey: Jordyn Field and I are both the ‘world-class’ bakers who make the bread, while Jory Davies is our main salesman. He seems to know everyone on campus so we all agreed that salesman was the perfect role for him. He also runs our Instagram page: @wearethe6loaves, while I run our Facebook page: Six Loaves Bread Co.

Levi: I recall you had a launch party a few weeks ago, I even volunteered to lead a few tours of your bakery. It was a ton of fun! So how long have you actually been in business for?

Bailey: Yeah, November 21st was our first official day. To celebrate, we hosted a big launch party at our headquarters in our dorm and that was a huge success. We decided to do a launch party in the hopes of getting the word out and hopefully build relationships with our future customers. We had a couple hundred people pass through our dorm over the hour and a half we were open. We gave away free bread and ice cream and even had tours!

Afterwards, I heard from quite a number of students who chose not to attend because they assumed the whole event was a joke and wasn’t actually going to happen. That was too bad, so we’re already planning to host a New-Years party next semester with even more bread!

Levi: How have your profits looked so far?

Bailey: (Laughs) Overall we’ve actually lost quite a bit of money. It’s been tough to balance school with a start-up business, so we haven’t sold much bread yet. We did have a big sale the other day though, when a pod in Robson bought 3 loaves off of us. We heard it was a big hit there, so that was pretty cool! Big shout out to all the girls in 3L! As I say to people though, we’re not in this for the money.

Levi: What are you in this business for then?

Bailey: Honestly, we just want to build relationships with people. Sure, having a bit of extra pocket change for the weekend doesn’t hurt, but meeting new people and bringing joy to so many by the means of bread makes us really happy. We strive to make bread great again.

Like! 0

Comments

comments