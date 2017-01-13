By Logan Ferguson

There were two articles written in the last Mars’ Hill in response to my piece on “The Christian Case for Personhood.” The first was written by Chelsea Tancon, entitled “Pro-Life? Pro-Choice? What about Pro-Love?” She made some very good points on the necessity of loving the woman who obtains an abortion, and I certainly agree that because as Christians we are called to protect the vulnerable. We should not be condemning women who may already be hurting and fearful that they will be judged. However, that doesn’t negate the importance of standing up for the child in the womb who can do nothing to protect herself. Again, I agree with her point that we need to focus on changing the culture if we want to permanently eradicate abortion; however, this is certainly not done by avoiding the issue of abortion’s moral quality. The job of a Christian is much harder than that: love must always be coupled with truth (and vice versa). As the old saying goes, we must love the sinner, but don’t forget to hate the sin. Love the mother who has lost her child and is afraid of whatever stigma she may have to face, but do not neglect to fight the evil that stole her child in the first place.

Finally, and almost on a side note, Ms. Tancon pointed out that a significant percentage, perhaps even a majority, of human zygotes (single-celled fertilized eggs) never implant, dying almost immediately after they are conceived. The validity of the statistic given is itself rather suspect; but at any rate, I do not believe it is sufficient grounds to deny the concept of personhood. Likelihood of mortality is not an adequate determinant: we do not declare a terminal cancer patient a non-person, no matter how certain or imminent their death, and nor do we declare ourselves non-persons, although the mortality rate of the human race is approximately 100%. It is a tragedy if half of the human population dies before they’re known to exist, but that does not make them non-human.

“Why the Rightness or Wrongness of Abortion is Not Obvious” was the other article responding to mine, written by Perry Hendricks. He points out that there are a multitude of philosophical perspectives on the relation of body and soul and personhood, and states that my argument oversimplified the matter. Maybe so, I must admit that I am not philosophically qualified to address substance dualism and all the other philosophies in contradiction to my own. The Christian position, however, is not substance dualism—at least not in the manner Mr. Hendricks set forth, whereby the soul and consciousness is arbitrarily attached to a material object. As I stated in my original article, Christians believe the human person is body and soul. The body is not a mere accident attached to the soul, nor the soul to the body. Both are integral to what it means to be human. That’s why the separation of soul from body is called “death:” death comes when two things are torn apart when, by their very nature, they should never be separated. A human being can never be without a soul, not properly. That’s also why Christians believe so strongly in the Final Resurrection, when all the dead are raised and the soul is reunited with an imperishable body; just as the body is not properly human without a soul, the soul is not properly human without the body. To be complete, and in fact to be alive, the human body must have a soul.

Now, the preborn is clearly not dead, as I pointed out in my first article: it is genetically a human being (it has its own set of complete, unique, human DNA) and it is growing in a specific pattern, developing hands, legs, eyes, fingernails. All it needs is time and it will naturally develop into an adult. According to all biological standards, it is a healthy, living human. At least according to the Christian viewpoint, then, the preborn is certainly a person with a body and a soul.

As I’ve said, I’m not qualified to address all the other philosophical perspectives, and I can’t prove the existence of the soul beyond a shadow of a doubt. If anyone else has a more educated perspective on the matter, please write an article in the Mars’ Hill! But even complete materialists, who don’t believe in any kind of spirit or soul at all, will agree that it is wrong to kill an innocent human being. Why is that?

Ultimately, this whole “personhood” argument was an attempt on my part to answer that question, and to show that murder is always wrong no matter who you do it to. I’m trying to show that a human being always has a soul— or, if you prefer, that a human being is always a person. I offer one final point not as proof (as I’ve said, I myself am not qualified to prove personhood), but at least as evidence: throughout history there have been many instances where personhood has been denied to human beings. Jews during the Holocaust would be the most vivid example, but women, African-Americans, Rwandan Tutsis, disabled people, and a host of others have been declared non-persons at one time or another, and always rights have been violated and we have looked back only to mourn. In the abortion debate, personhood is being denied based on age. To me, this is not in any way an adequate delineation; whatever your beliefs, it is intuitive that human beings ought always to be treated as persons worthy of respect and protection, so much the more so when they are radically vulnerable, as the preborn is. If I’m wrong and these humans are not persons, nothing has been lost. But if I’m right, we have murdered billions.

