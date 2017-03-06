Are you vaguely interested in being on the Mars’ Hill Student Newspaper next year, but you don’t know what position would suit you? Are you interested in getting a better understanding of what the Mars’ Hill editors actually do in the two weeks leading up to the publication of a fresh issue? Read these candid interviews with our 2016-2017 editorial team to get a better idea!

Name: Aline Bouman

Position: Editor-in-Chief

What are your main tasks as Editor-in-Chief?

Creating a vision for the paper

Leading team meetings

Public relations

Newspaper Production

What is your favourite thing about your position? I love leading Story List Meetings every other Friday. At these meetings, I get to hear the stories the section editors have gathered for their section for the upcoming issue. It is very exciting to see the paper start to take shape long before (12 days) the hard copies are in the stands.

What is something you have learned in your position? Being Editor-in-Chief of Mars’ Hill is a deeply political position. Taking journalistic risks has consequences you need to think through before you decide if it is worth it or not. I am constantly balancing the different powers that have a say over what Mars’ Hill does, and almost always want something different than what it is doing. It’s challenging, and honestly quite fun. I learned I am more of a political animal than I thought I was.

Also, that it is easier to ask for forgiveness than permission.

What should applicants to your position know? Get to know the paper. Learn from the past. Become intimately familiar with its history (precedent is your friend). Know its underground origins, its glory years and most restricted volumes. Read issues from years before you were a student. Read issues from years before you were born. Read the underground papers that arose when it wasn’t good enough. Understand the passion that has been driving this project for over 20 years. Make it your own passion. Being EIC is even more work than you think it is and you do not get paid anything close minimum wage for the number of hours you will sink into it. So make it your passion.

Managing Editor

Name: Joey Schweitzer

Position: Managing Editor

What are your main tasks as Managing Editor?

Newspaper Production

Providing meals for the production team during production weekends

Public Relations

Picking up slack and helping out wherever needed

Lead team meetings when EIC cannot.

What is your favourite thing about the position? I love being in charge of buying food for the production team during production weekends. Although our food budget isn’t anything grandiose, it’s a fun challenge trying to find ways to keep the production team happy, fed, and caffeinated. It’s like Tetris, except people’s lives and overall sense of well being are at stake. It’s great.

What is something you have learned in your position? Managing Editor is an interesting position because it is probably the most vague. Most of the items on the job description lack specificity, so you really add your own meaning to your work. In order to succeed as a Managing Editor (and keep people liking you), you need to rely a lot on self-discipline and motivation. Be proactive. Get the copy-editing done quickly, ask the EIC what you can do to help, and ask the visual team what they need to help them get things done more efficiently. Being a good Managing Editor is about being proactive, taking initiative, and getting the ball rolling.

What should applicants to your position know? You won’t have a weekend every other weekend. Like all the members of the production team, Mars’ Hill becomes your life during production weekend. It’s hard, often monotonous work, and it requires a lot of self-directed productivity. Be prepared to cancel many non MH-related engagements during production weekends. Having said that, though, production weekends can be loads of fun – especially if the team gets along as well as the 2016/17 team did (fat chance). Blaring music at obscene decibels, binging Stranger Things until 2 AM and laughing out of utter fatigue and insanity while producing the best darn school newspaper around is what makes all the suffering infinitely worthwhile.

Visual Editor

Name: Sarah Wright

Position: Visual Editor

What are your main tasks as Visual Editor?

Overseeing the visuals of the paper, including the visual team

Planning the illustrations

Creating the front cover and Feature illustrations

Coordinating with Section Editors to brainstorm visuals for articles.

What is your favourite thing about your position? Can’t decide between the production weekends or holding the paper fresh off the press.

What is something you have learned in your position? How to work as a team with art, how to layout, how to work through a lack of inspiration.

What should applicants to your position know? It’s going to be more hours and more weekends than you expect, but it’s worth it when you hold the paper or when you hear about the conversation it’s sparking on campus.

Layout Editor

Name: Ivet Alfaro

Position: Layout Editor

What are your main tasks as Layout Editor?

Assisting the Visual Editor during production weekends

Layout illustrations and text

What is your favourite thing about your position? Working during production weekends and opening the boxes to see the printed issue.

What is something you have learned in your position? How to work creatively as part of a team.

What should applicants to your position know? Being on the visual team on Mars’ Hill will take up a lot of your time, but it’s also a great way to build your portfolio.

News Editor

Name: Kelsey Tuffin

Position: Section Editor – News

What are your main tasks as News Editor?

Seeking out relevant stories that are happening in our world on campus, and finding the intersections of global stories with TWU students

Editing work of contributors

Writing pieces for the News section

What is your favourite thing about your position? My favourite thing is seeing how TWU students interact with the pertinent and unique conversations happening globally. TWU is comprised of students who experience the world in different ways, and my position allows the opportunity to seek out those stories and connections to the world and share them with the student body.

What is something you have learned in your position? I’ve learned that writing can be terrifying—people can be hesitant to pour themselves out on paper for everyone to see. Yet it amazes me when people do choose to take the opportunity when I see the amazing work that they produce.

What should applicants to your position know? While it’s important to know how to write yourself, it is also very important to seek out diverse opinions for your section. I can’t say I’ve been in accordance with everything in my section but I’ve loved the opportunity to hear what people have to say. So the main thing I would tell applicants is be open to seek viewpoints that differ from your own.

Academy Editor

Name: Christopher Townsend

Position: Section Editor – Academy

What are your main tasks as Academy Editor?

Organize, collect, and produce thoughtful content

Attend brainstorming and Story-list meetings

Facilitate the process of publication with contributors, which includes editing, meeting, and correspondence.

What is your favourite thing about your position? The best part about being a section editor is the meaningful relationships made through the editorial process. This is not just limited to a close bond with the Mars’ Hill team, but also the community of TWU as a whole.



What is something you have learned in your position? I have learned that there is a wealth of creativity and brilliance on campus. These qualities are not exclusive to the mavericks of the university; rather, the pursuit of virtue, passion, and ideas thrives in each and every one of us. For this reason, the best articles are not ones produced by the conventionally “smart” or “outstanding” students, but those that speak from the heart and speak of the humanity that is in each and every one of us.

What should applicants in your position know? Applicants should know that there exist sentiments on campus that defy the status quo. Of these sentiments, even the subversive ones serve as an important means towards the pursuit of truth, for they challenge the complacency and innate dogmatisms we all hold. The difficulty, however, is that these important ideas are silent. Being silent, they are useless to us. It is the editor’s task to give them a voice.

Arts & Culture Editor

Name: Kirsten McAllister

Position: Section Editor – Arts & Culture

What are your main tasks as Arts & Culture Editor? Every week I am connecting with artists and writers from the TWU community. I Investigate local stories and events, read and edit drafts, and facilitate the arts and culture conversation.

What is your favourite thing about your position? I love hearing artists and culture makers tell their stories. I love seeing people with a vision find a place to put it into words in the paper. Being the A&C editor, you have a birds eye view of some of the most interesting and exciting things happening at TWU.

What is something you have learned in your position? You have 12 issues to do literally anything you want with for 3 whole pages. When else in life will you have that kind of platform? Get creative and take advantage of this space.

What should applicants to your position know? Working with Mars’ Hill is like listening closely to the heartbeat of TWU. Sometimes that heartbeat is outrageous and radical and other times it is quiet and strong. If you want to understand your school and participate in that heartbeat, this is where to be.

Sports Editor

Name: Madison Evans

Position: Section Editor – Sports

What are your main tasks as Sports Editor? It is my job to reach out to individuals who are interested in writing for the Sports section, and to encourage others in sharing their sports-related stories. This can involve interviewing athletes and others involved in sport at TWU (and beyond) to help them share their story.

What is your favourite thing about your position? My favourite thing about being Sports Editor is discovering the many different ways that sport has brought people together—ways that I had not expected, or even knew existed. People make connections and develop friendships over sports that are difficult to come by anywhere else.

What is something you have learned in your position? The format of Mars’ Hill lends itself to human-interest stories, not sports play-by-plays. In my position I have learned that you can’t wait for someone to come to you with these stories—but I have also learned that it is easier than I thought to approach people and ask them if they would like to write for the section, or if they would mind being interviewed. Talking to people about what they are passionate about is fun and rewarding!

What should applicants to your position know? Writers may not line up to submit articles for the section, but get out there and talk to people; figure out what’s going on in the community and don’t be shy. You will be writing a few articles for the section, but there is much more happening in world of sports at TWU than you might think.

Humour Editor

Name: Connor Thiessen

Position: Section Editor – Humour

What are your main tasks as Humour Editor?

Finding writers to fill the one-page section for each issue

Occasionally writing articles for the Humour section

Helping writers with ideas as well as editing their articles

What is your favourite thing about your position? Humour is a much more important thing in our lives than we often realize. It helps us laugh through the absurdities and difficulties of life. It’s a safe place to notice and acknowledge some of the quirks of TWU culture. It’s also a really fun creative outlet for myself and for the other writers that contribute.

What is something you have learned in your position? People are often very nervous to write, especially for the Humour section, which is more of a creative writing showcase than a collection of journalistic or academic articles. There are going to be a lot of writers who aren’t confident in their work, regardless of its quality (for the record, I don’t think I’ve received a bad article this year). The more you encourage people to write, the easier it’ll be for them to realize that they enjoy it, the more they’ll want to keep writing. Other than, be aware of the fact that this section is yours to care for. Make some element of it your own. It doesn’t have to be a new column like the Cherry Blossom, but find a way to feel more invested in and connected to your section.

What should applicants to your position know? This position is equal parts asking other people to write, and writing articles yourself. Keep a notebook for when you think of a funny article concept. Do some comedy research (in other words, watch lots of stand-up comedy specials on Netflix) and hone your craft. Try to pick apart and identify what it is that makes something funny. The easier you understand some of the basic elements of comedy, the easier it will be to help other people make their work funnier.

Chief Copy Editor

Name: Mariah Schuurman

Position: Chief Copy Editor

What are your main tasks as Chief Copy Editor?

Overall grammar, sentence structure, and syntax editing

Fact checking

Plagiarism checking

What is your favourite thing about your position? As much as this position is a satellite position, where you could edit for hours away from the team, the Tuesday meetings allowed for a reconnect with the team to discuss the production weekend in a lighthearted environment, despite a content-heavy newspaper.

What is something you have learned in your position? I learned the necessity of time management and that the devil is in the details.

What should applicants to your position know? This is a behind the scenes position that requires a lot more time then you’ll expect. That being said, you learn a lot and have a chance to get to know interesting people you go to school with at a deeper level. And you actually read the newspaper beyond the De-Classifieds.

Media Manager

Name: Dayna Slusar

Position: Media Manager

Media Manager is kind of a vague title so, I’ll break it down for you. As Media Manager, I am the editor for the Online Exclusive section of the paper (found on our website) and I am the social media manager for Mars’ Hill, which includes running the Facebook page, the Twitter account, and the Instagram account. Fun stuff, right?!

What are your main tasks as Media Manager? The biggest task I have every two weeks is uploading the published articles from each issue onto the website after production weekend. Mind you, it’s no small task. The first couple times took me about three hours. PS: knowing WordPress for this task is helpful but not mandatory, seeing as I came to it without any familiarity with WordPress. I learned through constant exposure and practice.

Through the weeks, I watch the social media platforms, post links to the articles we’ve published, and create/post content with other details/announcements to our online community. This position carries the voice of Mars’ Hill in the online world. What is your favourite thing about your position? Seeing the reach on social media is always encouraging. You know you’re doing something right when you’re reaching 1,800 people on Facebook after just two days! Also, I love the editing part and working with the authors to get their article ready to publish! What is something you have learned in your position? How to be the voice of an organization on social media. It’s something that everyone should learn at some point because it’s a common position to have as a graduate, running the social media for an organization you work for. People assume because we are “young people” we are naturals, but it takes confidence and practice to become familiar with the online voice of a brand/organization. What should applicants to your position know? Any position on Mars’ Hill is like adding another course to your load, sometimes more so. It’s constantly going. Dive right into being a Media Manager. Do research on how other newspapers and organizations are running their social media for our audience type and make your own goals for the year. Attend the meetings to get the “feel” of your team and the particular voice of the year’s volume. Be confident! You have an ever-growing audience, reach out to them like they’re your friends.

Advertisement & Finance Manager

Name: Ryan Schaffrick

Position: Advertisement and Finance Manager

What are your main tasks as Finance Manager? Keeping track of spending, making sure our members are reimbursed, and staying on budget. I also build and maintain relationships with local businesses and advertisement partners to make sure we have a couple ads in every issue.

What is your favourite thing about your position? Being a part of Mars’ Hill team itself is a lot of fun. One thing about my position I really enjoy is the experience I get from interacting with local business owners and working with them.

What is something you have learned in your position? I have learned the importance of clear communication, staying organized and not being afraid to ask for help.

What should applicants to your position know? The Finance managing is fairly straightforward, but the Ad managing is more dependent on your ability to take the initiative. Do some research, think about who might want to advertise, and don’t be afraid to reach out.

Photo Editor

Name: Tori Nikkel

Position: Photographer



What are your main tasks as photographer?

Take and edit photos for various articles and spotlights within the paper.

What is your favourite thing about your position?

I’ve always loved interacting and meeting new people! This position allows you to meet some super rad people who have written for or are featured in the paper

What is something you have learned in your position? How fun it is to be apart of mars hill. Join!

What should applicants to your position know?

If you love photography, this is the job for you.

Illustration Editor

Name: Madison Higginbotham

Position: Illustrator

What are your main tasks as Illustrator?

Creating various illustrations for each Mars’ Hill issue

Taking brief article descriptions (given to you by Visual Team) and transforming them into visual representations

What is your favourite thing about your position? I have two favorite things about this position. First is the creative freedom that comes with it. You will be given the topic of an article to guide your illustration, but the rest is pretty much up to you! The second occurs after printing day, reading the article and seeing how the illustration connects to and represents it.

What is something you have learned in your position? Know exactly what the topic or brief description means before creating your illustration. On occasion, an article description could have various interpretations; make sure to clarify so you don’t design something unrelated.

What should applicants to your position know? Before stepping into this position, you should really know if you love to create illustrations because it can be quite time consuming. For each issue I found myself drawing for hours and hours. Fortunately, I love drawing for hours on end so this position didn’t really feel like a job at all. Also, get creative with your illustrations. Obviously some illustrations will fit more of a generic outline, however, most will allow for creative expression. Embrace these illustrations as they come and have some fun with this position.

