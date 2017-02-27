It’s the people. The secret behind the flourishing of world-changing, student-led initiatives at TWU does not come primarily from individuals with great ideas, or good teams to develop them, outstanding leadership programs, or even economic resources. Sure, all that helps a lot and is necessary. But the real secret behind TWU’s growth of Christian initiatives is its people.

You can see it with your own eyes in the development of the Trinity Refugee Awareness Campaign, TRAC. God put this idea on Jordan Koslowsky’s heart, and as he began sharing it, the support was massive. In an October meeting with the Social Justice Club, he shared his crazy idea, and the group gathered showed their support instantly. Four of them joining TRAC’s team and the other half offering their help through the Social Justice Club.

In less than a week, TRAC had its first team meeting of eight members. After this, and in the following three months, countless individuals and organizations from the TWU community showed their support to the idea.

Fueled by these leaders and a group of early majority supporters, TRAC could develop to the point of the launching event. But prior to that day, it was still only an idea. Well developed, but still an idea. On that night, and due to the people, it became a movement.

An estimated 200 people attended TRAC’s launch event on February 2nd. Word was spread two weeks in advance via social media, advertising t-shirts and hoodies with the TRAC logo on it. Judging by the number of students who attended, and by the number of shirts and sweaters purchased, it is evident that the TWU community welcomed and endorsed TRAC’s mission.

Immediately after the event, the purchase of merchandise sky-rocketed. We received massive amounts of messages of support and big donations from individuals. A day after, we launched our promotional video, which was shared over 78 times and has now more than 4,600 views. As of February 17th, TRAC has raised $7,916 CAD, only 15 days after the launching event.

But what is even more remarkable is the initiative taken by many TWU students to practically act towards a change: 2/3 up dorm in Douglas did a “bro-salon” to raise money for TRAC. Jessica Bridge offered to share her shovel— in the midst of the snow crisis on campus— to anyone who donated at least $2 to the campaign. TWU PrayerBlast dedicated a week of prayer for TRAC’s development and the refugee family we hope to support. To participate in this year’s Gotcha the planners set a minimum donation of $1 that would go, for the most part, towards TRAC fundraiser.

Dozens of students have approached us seeking for volunteering opportunities, which we are already developing into on-going partnership with organizations such as the Middle Eastern Friendship Centre to keep the help flowing.

These are just a few examples of the many manifestations of support and involvement from the campus body. They all voice out a strong statement: “we believe in your dream, and we are going to make it ours.” The TWU community is the main character in this journey to bring a family of refugees— TRAC is only a facilitator. It’s the people who have the power to make it happen, and in this case, the ones who are absolutely owning their call to action.

In September, I wrote an article for Mars’ Hill titled “TWU: the Silicon Valley of Christian Innovation.” It was a reflection on the theory proposed by researchers that the main factor that drives innovation in Silicon Valley, California— home of the greatest cutting-edge companies and start-ups in the world— is its gathering of talented and inspired individuals, passionate about technology. It is the closeness and cooperation of the people that makes that place particularly fruitful.

In my article, I state that TWU had the potential of producing outstanding Christian innovation because of its special gathering of talented and inspired Christian. I took a moment to express my hope and desire for a new initiative to happen on campus in this current academic year.

TRAC is the perfect example of how this innovation happens. It would be nothing without the massive support and gathering of all TWU sectors to make it happen: students, faculty, alumni, staff. Without that, it is impossible to picture such exponential growth in a movement, all inspired by sharing the love of Christ with our fellow brothers and sisters who are suffering.

Innovation has happened, and will continue to happen, all because of you. TRAC is like a gigantic spider web of people who have come together to offer their part towards a common goal. In cases like this, and in so many others, our TWU community has become the fertile soil described in Matthew 13:8, where the seeds of God can grow and produce 100 times what had been planted.

