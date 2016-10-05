By Sujina Unger

My stomach was churning, my neck beginning to sweat, and as I opened my mouth to speak my lungs struggled for air. Just read one sentence and then take one deep breath. If you breathe once after each sentence you won’t pass out. I didn’t even mind being embarrassed—I just wanted to survive. I looked over at my classmates, close friends smiling for the sake of encouragement, laced with pity. Deep down I felt it would never change, and I was nagged by the belief that I was just a sum of my weakest moments.



When asked to write about something counter-cultural, my immediate response was to engage the topic of confidence, something I’m endlessly passionate about. Though I know public speaking is a trial for most and not necessarily a sign of insecurity, I do want to highlight our phenomenal ability to grow both individually and culturally through it.





I studied at Trinity Western University for an almost embarrassing length of time, and now with two degrees and my feet officially out the door, I enjoy nothing more than looking back and seeing the change in my self–esteem and self–worth. Because oh, is it ever clear. If I had to give one piece of advice to the students walking behind me I would say walk in confidence.





But wait—how do you grow in confidence? If there was an easy solution, I’m sure we wouldn’t struggle so much. We are surrounded and constantly bombarded by media telling us that no matter how hard we try, we will never be enough. How often do we walk into a room or engage in a conversation and find ourselves feeling inadequate? According to a study in the International Journal of Behavioural Science, 70% of people struggle with Imposter Syndrome and feel as though they are faking it or not qualified enough.





Today, I asked a writer at my marketing firm to write down her instinctual definition of confidence, her answer was “knowing I can do the best I can under the current circumstances.” Several team members later, I found that their confidence was rooted in their personal gifting, how they felt they were growing in competence and adding value through their calling.



So how do we move from feeling like a fake to truly believing we have things to offer? As simplistic as it sounds, it begins with knowing that you are enough—in fact, that you are worth more than you can possibly imagine. Not because of how you look or what you’ve accomplished, but simply because you were created intentionally. The things that make you unique are so remarkable that you can’t possibly be compared to anyone else. Once you truly believe that, no one should be able to talk you down from doing the great things and walking in unabashed confidence.





Today, when I walk into a meeting or take on a project that is far outside my depth, I don’t feel the inadequacy that I once felt, or the terror of not knowing whether I’m enough. Instead I know that with confidence and hard work there is nothing I cannot achieve. Knowing my worth and recognizing my uniqueness has changed everything for me. If I had to give my fellow TWU student some advice, it would be to never those terrifying or insecure moments keep you from getting back up—know that no one can add the value that you do.

