The leaves have fallen and Facebook is grabbing a rake out of the garage. In response to the fake news controversy that followed the election in November, Facebook has begun implementing fake news warning alerts for users in the United States.
The feature began in Germany in January, working with German fact-checking site Correctiv, though it hopes to open up to other news outlets as well.
The recent update now alerts users when a link in their news feed has been disputed by a third-party fact checker (including Snopes, Politifact, and FactCheck.org), with the option to click to “Learn why this is disputed.” Additionally, a warning will appear when a user attempts to post a link has been flagged as fake; the user then has the option to “continue,” “cancel,” or “learn more.” This update addresses the problem head-on while (wisely) refraining from outright censorship.
In addition to this update, Facebook announced they will provide public service advertising for the News Literacy Project as a part of the Facebook Journalism Project, an initiative “designed to support quality journalism and news literacy.”
After the post-election fallout in which the sharing of fake news was scapegoated as the reason for Trump’s win, Facebook and Google were put under pressure to respond to the information crisis. Though Facebook has contained an option for users to report false news stories since 2015, Mark Zuckerberg responded to the flurry of attention in November by announcing the company’s forthcoming initiatives to fight misinformation.
But where did fake news come from? Though the term is relatively new (and has been lovingly appropriated by President Trump), fake news sites have been profiting off users since the dawn of the Internet. Sites that spread blatant misinformation are typically financially motivated, as they make money from ads. In an interview with the Washington Post, fake news author Paul Horner claimed to make $10,000 per month from AdSense on his site—over 2.5 times the amount of the average journalist.
Google has taken action against fake news by cracking down on sites that violate their advertising policies. From November 2016 to December 2016, Google’s advertising team reviewed 550 sites suspected of spreading misleading content. Of these sites, the team took action against 340, finding them in violation of their policies and revoking their abilities to use AdSense. Demonetization certainly shuts these sites down quickly, but many fear that hand-picked vetting of potential fake news cites will always be a process slower than the speed at which new sites can be formed.