by Charissa Hurt

A casual stroll down the heart of campus is never a casual stroll at the University of Oregon. What one wouldn’t normally expect on a regular stroll is to be constantly flagged down by warm-hearted students with clipboards asking you if you’re registered to vote in the state of Oregon.

“Excuse me, are you registered to vote in Oregon?” they say.

“Oh, I’m not American,” I reply with a warm, friendly Canadian smile and leave them to fill in the gaps. I might also say, “I’m not from here,” or, “I’m not a citizen.” Yes, I have been asked about half a dozen times, even at the downtown bus station. So many times that I think I will respond in French next time.

All joking aside, it truly is an interesting (for a real lack of a better word) time to be living in the States. Even if you’re an American living in Canada, I’m sure that there is something to be learned or something that you can relate to (considering we also just had a Federal election).

To begin with, let’s just appreciate how different the electoral system in the US is from Canada. Yes, the U.S. has parties, but unlike Canada, it only has two parties, and it creates for some serious tension in the country. When people say that the US is polarized when it comes to politics, they are not kidding. Also, in Canada, we are taught that religion and politics just don’t mix, and our politicians very rarely mix the two. However, in the States, it is quite often mixed, a fact that reflects the very different religious atmosphere in the U.S. as well as their perspective on Evangelical Christianity.

Compared to the Canadian electoral system, the American system just seems complicated and mindboggling. Apparently there’s this thing called an Electoral College?

Why is there no safeguard? I think we all know who I’m referring to when I talk about this, but I would like to think that if something like this were to happen in Canada, our system would stop it. And, at the very least, the Governor General would put a stop to it. Here in the U.S., freedom of speech wins or else there is the Impeachment of Process.

Also, apparently Canadians are obsessed with American politics. Americans find this amusing. I don’t know, maybe we’re a little “obsessed,” but I think considering the unpredictable nature of this campaign process, we are rightfully concerned. If your neighbour’s house was about to be set on fire, wouldn’t you be a bit worried? I should hope so.

It is both exciting and extremely awkward how much attention Canada is getting in the media from the candidates. But now it’s just a bit frightening. People are asking me to help them flee to Canada or if my parents will adopt them. And, at the same time, when I mention my fears about the election, I am told “you’re Canadian, what do you have to worry about?” Well, for one, I am worried about the impending American invasion, and what will happen in the world, particularly with the dramatic shift in U.S./Canadian relations. Just because I’m from another country and can go back there when I graduate doesn’t mean that I don’t have anything to worry about.

All in all, it’s an interesting and somewhat terrifying time to be in the United States. And, ultimately, it is a learning experience.

Charissa Hurt is a Trinity alumna, and is currently a Masters candidate in Arts Management and Graduate Teaching Fellow at the University of Oregon.

