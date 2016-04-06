by Abigail Huntley

On Thursday March 24th, the pro-life student ministry, Students For Life, hosted a night of worship, prayer, and a display of student artwork in the common Fraser Lounge. The focus of the prayer night was on the tragedies surrounding the issue of abortion and the lives that go unvalued in our society. One of the broken areas of our time is the loss of respect for human life—life being something that we as Christians are commissioned to love and defend.

Students For Life member Claire Peister, who envisioned and organized this event, communicated her vision for the night of prayer. “[D]espite our political and personal perspectives, we all care for women and unborn children in crisis. In prayer, we unite to see God’s will done on earth as it is in heaven” said Peister.

The power of love to overcome the various divides surrounding pro-life issues was overwhelmingly apparent on this night of worship and prayer. As Claire`s chapel team led us in worship, the presence of the Holy Spirit was beautifully evident in the communal praise. After a few songs, people were asked to break off into small groups to pray for the different challenges that threaten human life.

We prayed for the lives of all women who have experienced abortion, for the lives of people with disabilities, for the lives of political leaders, and for numerous other individuals that were passionately brought before our heavenly Father.

The night of song and prayer continued like this for close to two hours during which an immediate community was born out of the undeniable power of sincere Christian love. As someone who witnessed the prayers that filled the Fraser lounge that Thursday during Holy Week, I have no doubt that God heard the passion of His Children who gathered together with expectance of His promise to be in our midst.

Anna-Marie Ryan, president of Students For Life, spoke briefly on this night about the pro-life vision of our club. She communicated that each and every human life, whether planned or unplanned, marked by suffering or tremendous joy, is a precious gift from God. Ryan proposed that every person regardless of age, gender, or stage of development, deserves to be loved and therefore being pro-life is ultimately about being pro-love: love for every person made in the image of God. “You cannot nurture respect for life without the presence of love,” said Ryan. “Therefore, uniting this campus in prayer for those who do not feel loved or who are struggling to love is one of our goals. I think we are now one step closer to achieving it.”

That night of prayer was a testament to the power of gathering together in prayer as a part of living out our call to discipleship. As Cal Townsend pointed out during his recent chapel talks, discipleship is not a passive position; Christian discipleship is about active loving. Discipleship means shedding light on the dark corners of injustice in our culture, and love is the power that can conquer the divides that prevent Christians from living out our mission together. On this night of ecumenical and unified prayer, there was a shared sense of empowerment. We saw that love, made manifest by our coming together in prayer, had the ability to overshadow a broken and divided area of our culture for the little piece of time and space in which we gathered.

