by Keara Graham

“One of these days it’s going to happen and it will change the country. If young people show up to vote, it will change everything.”

– Rick Mercer

Let’s face it: as the youth vote, we have never been the focus of political campaigning. We have never been the demographic that leaders look to for support. After all, why should they? By now, you are probably tired of hearing that voter turnout among young voters is abysmal. In the 2011 Canadian election, the youngest cohort of eligible voters, aged 18 to 24, had the lowest voter turnou t rate at 38.8 per cent—about one-third below the average rate for all ages. In fact, the perpetual decline in youth voter participation over the past generation has now become a vicious cycle. When less youth vote, political parties often neglect to engage them, and they simply become more disinterested. To top it off, we’ve also been labelled with the less than glamorous title of being “the quiet, apathetic non-voters.”

On October 1st, the TWU Lester B. Pearson Society held a Voter Registration Evening on campus. It was an informal time for students to gather, indulge in sweets, and share their visions for the future of our country. Many students had the opportunity to complete the first step of the voting process and register online on the Elections Canada website. Throughout the evening, there was a gamut of emotions expressed. Prayers were said for the leaders of our nation and curiosity was palpably lingering. We were engaged.

What kind of country do you want Canada to be? What issues are you passionate about? Foreign aid, climate change, aboriginal affairs, or employment? Let us educate ourselves so we can make well-considered decisions at the polls.

Well, it is our time to decide. We can continue our jaunt down the smoothly paved road. Or, as Robert Frost suggested, we can take the road less traveled by and break our silence. After all, we are thoughtful, engaged, and articulate. We care. To put it bluntly, our votes do matter. In fact, many people believe that we hold the power to swing the tight election race. Change is ignited at a grass roots level, with the people. It can be set ablaze with responsible and capable governance and leadership.

So, why should you vote? Vote because you have a dream. Vote because you can make a difference. Vote because apathy is not in your vocabulary. Vote because you believe in the importance of exercising a democratic right that has not always been offered to your ancestors. Vote because you fought, and still fight, for this country. Vote because you care about your future. Vote with excitement, with watchful hope, with unrestrained optimism, with love or with frustration. Vote with compassion.

Visit Elections Canada at www.elections.ca or phone 1-800-463-6868 to learn how to become a first-time voter, how to register, where to vote, accessible voting, and answers to other related questions.

