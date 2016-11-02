By Kelsey Tuffin

It’s dark outside. I climb out of my car and with my arms full of the day’s supplies, and I begin to walk to my apartment in middle-class suburbia. I hear voices of males conversing, and cast a glance to my left where two men in baseball caps are sauntering down the street, seemingly in my direction.

My mind immediately begins to map out my course of action if these men were to approach me. How quickly can I get to my apartment and lock the door? What if I call out my roommate’s name (who is a male) as I approach, would they be deterred? And if it comes down to it, am I up for a fight?

This personal experience is not reserved to my narrative. It is a fear instilled in females (as well as femme and queer folk) who are perpetually aware of the statistics of abuse and violence against women, how they are seen within their culture and how helpful words like “be careful” can fuel a fear-driven dialogue in our minds.

While crime rates continue to drop across Canada, Canadian Women’s Foundation (CWF) writes that “all Canadians pay a steep price for violence against women. It’s estimated that each year, Canadians collectively spend $7.4 billion to deal with the aftermath of spousal violence alone, according to the Department of Justice.” And that is merely spousal violence—not accounting for violence outside of spousal relationships and unreported violence. With approximately half of all women in Canada having experienced at least one incident of physical or sexual violence toward them before the age of 16, and 67% of women knowing a victim of abuse, fear has become a familiar face, often seen in the eyes of those who we thought we could trust.

“Like most violent crime in Canada, rates of police-reported domestic violence have fallen over time. This decline is partly due to increased social equality and financial freedom for women, which makes it easier for them to leave abusive relationships at earlier stages. It is also due to years of effort by groups who are working to end domestic violence.” (The Facts about Violence against Women 1).

The gains have been great, but external variables continue to affect the tumultuous dynamic around abusive relationships or isolated attacks. CWF wrote that after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, intra-partner violence by 98% because women could not access safe havens that had been closed due to damage or full capacity. The reality of fear of potential violence and having little capacity to stop it is a reality for women across North America (and across the globe). As a result, I am aware of the need to ‘be careful’—where I am wandering, what time of day it is, and the potential negative situations that could arise. I want to believe in the good intentions of those who have consistently been concerned for my safety as I leave work late at night, or travel to new places on my own. However, I find myself occupied with the injustice that I am limited as an independent female in fear-driven culture. Those who are genuinely concerned for my safety and those who shatter my security sometimes look more alike than I wish they did.

Like! 0

Comments

comments