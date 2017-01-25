2016-2017 Budget Breakdown

TWUSA’s budget is supplied by the $65 student fee every TWU undergraduate student pays. So how exactly is your $65 being spent this year?

How is your $65 student fee spent?



Total: $231,470.7 = 100%

TWUSA: $134,184.63 = 57.97 % = $37.68

Pillar: $55,018.79 = 23.77 % = $15.45

Mars’ Hill: $42,267.28 = 18.26 % = $11.87

TWUSA Breakdown = $134,184.63 = $37.68

Administration: $35,135 = 26.18% = $9.86

Stipends: $60,000 = 44.71% = $16.85

Faculty Reps: $4,564.63 = 3.4% = $1.28

Communications: $1,452 = 1.08% = $0.41

Events: $28,033 = 20.89% = $7.87

Student Proposals: $5,000 = 3.73% = $1.41

Administration: As an association, TWUSA requires a portion of funds for maintenance and function. This budget finances the free printing and coffee, office renovations and other general office upkeep.

Stipends: Each member of TWUSA receives a leadership grant in order to reflect their position as a student leader and to aid them in furthering their student endeavours.

Faculty Reps: The faculty reps each have their own private budget with which they can host events and bring in speakers to foster community and learning within their respective faculties.

Communications: TWUSA uses the Communications budget primarily for publicity and advertising, creating effective means of communication between TWUSA and the student body.

Events: From Banana Challenge to the Christmas Gala to Hootenanny, this budget funds many of the large events which make this campus unique.

Student Proposals: The proposal budget is a sum of money set aside for student initiates. If you have a fun, creative event that caters to large portion of the student body, then this is the place to get funding.

Pillar Breakdown = $61,663.79 = $15.45

Publication costs: $42,703.79 = 69.25% = $10.70

Stipends: $13,000 = 21.09% = $3.26

Equipment: $5,250 = 8.51% = $1.31

Events: $710 = 1.15% = $0.18

Publication costs: This represents the cost of printing approximately 1,300 Pillar Yearbooks that are distributed at the TWUSA annual Year-End BBQ.

Stipends: Positions on Pillar receives a student leadership grant in the form of a stipend, to build and sustain the quality of work that Pillar produces each year.

Equipment: Updating and maintaining the equipment that makes photographing, editing and designing the yearbook possible.

Mars’ Hill Breakdown = $48,267.28 = $11.87

Publication Costs: $14,274.25 = 29.57% = $3.51

Stipends: $26,700 = 55.32% = $6.57

Equipment: $3,093.03= 6.41% = $0.76

Events: $3,400.00 = 7.04% = $0.84

Production Weekend Food: 1.66% = $0.19

Publication costs: Mars’ Hill Newspaper produces 12 bi-weekly issues throughout the year, including the Freshman Issue.

Stipends: Each position on Mars’ Hill receives a student leadership grant in the form of a stipend, to compensate the workload and commitment each individual displays during the production of the newspapers.

Equipment: This year Mars’ Hill invested in a new camera. The rest of these funds are intended to cover all the background costs required for successful newspaper production, including basic and necessary supplies for the office, ACP membership, and stationary.

Production Weekend Food: During Production Weekend, the Mars’ Hill production team works at times that the cafeteria is closed. To sustain the editors in their work, a modest food budget is allocated for each production weekend.

Like! 0

Comments

comments