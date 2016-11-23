By Aline Bouwman

On November 3, 2016, Dr. Peter William Flint suddenly passed away at the age of 65.

Dr. Flint was a world-renowned scholar on the Dead Sea Scrolls and a well-respected professor at Trinity Western University. Flint was Professor of Religious Studies and Co-Director of the Dead Sea Scrolls Institute.

Founded in 1995, the Dead Sea Scrolls Institute (DSSI) is the flagship research institute of TWU and an important resource for scholarly research and collaboration on Qumran studies. Under the joint Directorship of Dr. Peter Flint and Dr. Martin Abegg, the DSSI became an integral component of the Master of Arts in Biblical Studies program and an internationally renowned centre for regular symposia, advanced research, and publications on topics and texts in Dead Sea Scrolls studies.

Dr. Flint also held the Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in Dead Sea Scroll Studies, which he gained in 2004 and was renewed in 2011. His research included preparing critical text editions, commentaries, and studies of key biblical texts of the Dead Sea Scrolls.

According to his online biography on TWU’s website, Dr. Flint belonged to a group of international scholars who are in the process of publishing the Dead Sea Scrolls and interpreting their significance for understanding the evolution of Judaism and early Christianity.

Dr. Flint co-authored The Dead Sea Scrolls Bible, the first translation of the Dead Sea Scrolls Biblical texts into any language. Previously, modern translations of the Bible had been based on a Hebrew manuscript that is less than 1,000 years old. Scholars who examine these newly translated documents are gaining fresh insights into the ancient roots of both rabbinic Judaism and early Christianity and their sacred texts.

Dr. Flint has been employed at TWU since 1995.

A Memorial Service was held on Thursday, November 17 at North Langley Community Church.

Like! 0

Comments

comments