By Aline Bouwman

Did you know that there is a higher administrative body than the president at Trinity Western University? The Board of Governors (BoG) oversees the main administrative bodies at TWU, including President and the TWUSA Constitution. The decisions made by the BoG directly affect students at this university, and it is, therefore, important that the student body has a good understanding of its operations. In this segment, Mars’ Hill interviews different members of the Board of Governors to improve transparency between administration and the student body.

MH: Mars’ Hill

MSJ: Matthew St. John

MH: Please introduce yourself briefly: who are you, what do you do, and what is your position on the Board of Governors?

MSJ: My wife, Christa, and I live in Minneapolis, where I have the privilege of being the senior pastor of New Hope Church, a multi-cultural, multi-ethnic congregation with nearly 3,000 people gathering each weekend. I have served as a senior pastor for over two decades, have enjoyed interacting with ministry leaders all over the globe, and own a deep passion for helping spiritually hungry people move toward Jesus and take others with them. Regarding Trinity Western University, I have been on the Board of Governors for six years, and serve as vice-chair of the board and chair of the board’s governance committee.

MH: What does the Board of Governors do? What is your specific role on it?

MSJ: The Board of Governors largely focuses on two things. First, it is the board’s responsibility to steward Trinity Western University’s distinctly evangelical vision and values, and to appoint and empower servant-leaders, such as our president, Bob Kuhn, to ensure the university’s vision and values permeate the school’s culture and shape the desired outcomes. Secondly, it is the board’s responsibility take required steps to ensure that the university is functioning in an optimal manner so as to achieve its purpose as a markedly Christian community for higher learning.

MH: Are members of the Board appointed or elected? How were you selected to serve on the Board of Governors?

MSJ: While our constituent members participate based upon their respective roles within the TWU community, like those representing the faculty, staff, the student body, or alumni association, for instance, most of the members are approved by the Board of Governors after a nominating and vetting process facilitated by the board’s governance committee.

In 2009, a couple of TWU board members who knew of my experience elsewhere on globally-strategic boards, as well as my passion for higher Christian education, invited me to consider being on the Board of Governors. Because of previous commitments, I demurred for a couple of years, but did step onto the Board of Governors in 2011.

Regarding my own participation, besides serving as the board’s vice-chair and chair of the governance committee, I offer my experience as a theologian and ministry leader to serve the board as it fulfills its unique purpose.

MH: How often does the Board of Governors meet? Are meetings held at Trinity Western University?

MSJ: The university’s charter requires that the Board of Governors meets at least three times a year, though occasionally circumstances necessitate additional gatherings. Normally, we meet fall, winter, and spring, and nearly always on the main campus in Langley.

MH: How long do members of the Board serve?

MSJ: Constituent members of the board serve as long as their positions within their respective associations allow, while the majority of board members may serve up to two, five-year terms.

MH: How is the Board of Governors held accountable? What are some personal expectations the Board has of you?

MSJ: Accountability largely falls along two lines. The Board of Governors is accountable to the university’s founding documents (including the Mission Statement, Statement of Faith and Community Covenant), values and principles, ensuring continuity with mission and purpose. Also, the board is accountable to the university community as a whole, whose natural scrutiny demands humility, wisdom, and optimal stewardship of the school. Besides these two things, the board has mechanisms in place for both personal accountability and professional development, safeguarding board unity and health. Expectations for me are like those for any board member—a vital relationship with Jesus Christ; high reverence for the Word of God; agreement and compliance with TWU founding documents; faithfulness in prayer for the school; generosity with time and talent and treasure; wisdom and humility for the tasks at hand; a deep love and passion for the students and faculty and staff; and robust belief in the school’s vision, values, and mission.

MH: Does the Board of Governors decide what is (and what is not) in the Community Covenant? Do you feel that the Community Covenant is an essential part of Trinity Western University?

MSJ: Being charged with the oversight of the university, and as stewards of the school’s vision and values, it falls upon the Board of Governors to ensure the university maintains an optimal, Christ-honoring environment for its students, faculty, and staff. The Community Covenant is one key reflection of that commitment and is an essential framework providing for a life-giving, safe, and edifying community in which all may flourish.

MH: What is something that Trinity Western University students should know about the Board of Governors?

MSJ: If you ask any board member he or she will tell you that a favorite activity as a board member is having personal interaction with the students, such as when we go to chapel or when we sit down together for lunch or when we go to athletic events, and so forth. We LOVE the students! We pray for them all the time, love hearing their stories, and celebrate their accomplishments with joy and gratitude. We welcome their prayers for us, and value any feedback they may wish to provide.

