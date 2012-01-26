This past week, Adrianne Baumunk has been eagerly preparing for Trinity Western University’s annual Missions Week. The week, which goes from January 24 to the 27, is aimed at promoting awareness and participation in a wide assortment of missionary activities based in and supported by TWU.

Missions Week started with the Sunday Night Alive chapel on the 22, followed by the documentary 58: which was played on Tuesday night. The documentary was shown and was followed by a discussion with the filmmakers. On Wednesday, the Atrium was filled with 30 reps from mission organizations, many of whom met with campus dorms later in the evenings. There will be a concert with Vancouver artists Dan Bremnes in the atrium who will also be having dinner with any interested students in the cafeteria.

Missions week has added two new events to their already full schedule. This year, Missions Week falls almost directly on the Chinese New Year, so the two Chinese ESL students on Baumunk’s team took the initiative to put on their own celebration. As well, there were guest representatives at both undergrad collegiums on Wednesday from 12 to 1.

The week is planned around Missions Fest, which is happening this upcoming weekend in Vancouver. A truly “epic event,” Baumunk is excited to associate with many of the organizations and missionaries who will be present at the festival. By arranging the entire Missions Week events prior, TWU is able to bring missionary representatives to campus before they head to Vancouver. Missions Week also acts as a sort of miniature Missions Fest for all of the students who want to get involved, but cannot make it out to the larger event.

Baumunk first became interested in Missions Week during her freshman year at TWU. “I went to EXPO knowing that I needed to be a part of Student Life in some way. I prayed about it, asking God ‘You tell me what to be a part of because I want to be a part of everything.’” When Baumunk heard of the missions offered at TWU, she knew she needed to be involved. “I told them I wanted to help, but I can’t actually go anywhere.” Baumunk was informed about the Missions Week team where she began volunteering, and for the past two years, leading.

Baumunk said that she “loves missions week. Every year it fills me with joy.” The full week takes a lot of planning with the various mission representatives and student leaders in addition to raising awareness with the whole student body. Baumunk admitted that each year offers its different challenges, but overall it’s “a very rewarding process.” Baumunk commented:” These events don’t happen without student participation. It’s only takes a small bit of your time, but it makes a world of difference.” Baumunk also noted that, “without prayer, these things would just fizzle out,” since Missions Week is still all about God, first and foremost.

Clayton Andres

