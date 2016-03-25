Jian Ghomeshi Acquitted on all Charges

Former CBC Host of Q Jian Ghomeshi was acquitted on four counts of sexual assault today, CBC News reports. The decision was based largely on perceived inconsistencies in the testimonies given by witnesses, and lack of evidence beyond the testimony of witnesses. Justice William Horkins noted, “The twists and turns of the complainants’ evidence in this trial illustrate the need to be equally vigilant in avoiding the equally dangerous false assumption that sexual assault complainants are always truthful,” the Toronto Star reports.

Tragic Attacks in Brussels

Tragedy struck in Brussels, Belgium on March 22nd following three terrorist bomb attacks at Brussels airport and Maelbeek metro station. 3 suicide bombers were killed in the attacks. At least 31 are dead and 250 are considered wounded, the BBC reports. Responsibility for the attacks was claimed by the terrorist group Islamic State, (also known as ISIS, ISIL, or Daesh.) The attacks are widely considered to be the worst terrorist attacks in Belgium’s history.

Garry Shandling Dies at 66

Influential American comedian Garry Shandling, known for his work in the eponymous It’s Garry Shandling’s Show and The Larry Sanders Show, passed away on March 24th at the age of 66 in an LA hospital, after a massive heart attack in which he managed to phone 911 himself. Comedians including Jeffrey Tambor, Amy Schumer, and Ricky Gervais tweeted regarding their regret to hear the news, and to pay tribute to Shandling. Schumer wrote, “Goodbye Gary [sic] Shandling thank you for your kindness and your generosity and for making me laugh so much.”

Radovan Karadzic Sentenced

Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic was convicted of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity by a United Nations tribunal at a court in The Hague on March 24th, for his role in ethnic cleansings, the siege of Sarajevo, and the slaughter of 8000 Muslim males in Srebrenica in 1995, the New York Times reports.Karadzic, 70, was sentenced to 40 years. The crimes occurred during the 1992-1995 Bosnian War, during the collapse of former Yugoslavia. This case is being seen as one of the most important war crimes trials since WWII, the BBC reports.

Breaking: Suicide-Bombing in Iraq

At time of publication, the CBC has reported 29 individuals dead and several injured in a suicide-bombing in Iraq. The bombing occurred in a soccer stadium just outside the capital. More news to follow.

