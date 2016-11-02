Keara Graham

I have the privilege of interning as a Health Researcher and Policy Analyst at the Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC). I am thankful that this placement challenges me every day, both personally and professionally. I consider it an honour to contribute to improving the health and well-being of Aboriginal women and families across Canada, through community-driven research and knowledge exchange. In addition to developing my understanding of health inequities experienced by Aboriginal peoples, my internship at NWAC has also encouraged me to learn Inuktitut, the traditional language of the Inuit in Canada, at local classes.

As a non-Aboriginal woman, I am often asked why I am passionate about reconciliation and why I want to help advance Aboriginal health in Canada. Throughout my internship placement, health statistics—previously just numbers in reports and textbooks—have evolved into meaningful faces and names. I deeply value the relationships that I share with my Aboriginal colleagues and friends. My experience at NWAC continues to serve as a reminder that my role in the process of reconciliation is to amplify the voices of Aboriginal peoples, rather than attempting to overpower or speak on behalf of them. As an ally, I recognize that there are numerous gaps in my own knowledge and understanding. Yet, I desire to learn from and walk alongside the Aboriginal peoples of Canada to reduce health disparities that exist today.

I believe that reconciliation begins with a posture of listening. We must truly listen to one another, with an openness and sensitivity to differing perspectives and experiences. A friend recently told me, “Reconciliation isn’t about healing Indigenous peoples—it is about healing all of us.” As genuine reconciliation is rooted deeply in justice and a striving to be like Jesus, it must also be authentic. However, committing to reconciliation can be challenging; it requires acknowledging the truth of colonialism and its intergenerational impacts. I look to the future with hope and a determination to translate apologies into action.

With my Aboriginal brothers and sisters leading the charge, I acknowledge and embrace my role in this joyful turning from a broken past.

Matthew Blackaby

When you arrive at the Laurentian Leadership Centre, you are forced to endure a rather congested combination of orientation seminars and events all fit into a week-long schedule. We covered everything from eating etiquette, to internship behaviour, to cooking classes. While all of these things were extremely helpful for adapting to Ottawa and LLC culture, nothing could really fully prepare me for the first step I took through the doors of my internship.

I stepped into the Ottawa office of the Evangelical Fellowship of Canada with a profound lack of confidence. Everything was new to me and I was terrified of the prospect of having to do political work, since prior to my LLC experience I could have only named one Canadian politician. As a Communications major with a Biblical Studies minor, I had very little interest or experience in politics. My reason for choosing this internship was simply a desperate attempt to stay away from politics. To my surprise, my supervisor at the EFC gave me an opportunity to contribute to a semester-long research project on youth transitions within Canadian churches. While I am by no means a researcher myself, I found myself instantly wrapped up in the pursuit of finding new, relevant, and helpful information on different Evangelical, Catholic, and mainline churches. On the average day, I may find myself writing literary reviews, attending different staff meetings, or even attending different networking events/galas throughout the city.

While I enjoy the professional experience of working downtown in Ottawa, attending events, and contributing to publishable research projects, the highest value of my internship comes through the development of myself as a person and employee. Sometimes researching can be tedious, as any job can be, but I have developed more skills in three weeks of mundane work than I have in four years of manual labour jobs. If any students are on the fence about whether or not to attend the LLC, I would encourage them to step out and try. I can guarantee that they will not leave empty-handed.

Leanne Witten

I went to interview for the Ottawa Writers Festival feeling excited and apprehensive. Most of the internship advice we’d been given related to MPs or NGOs. Since this was the first year this particular internship has been available, I had been unable to get a clear picture of what my role was going to be. Luckily, my supervisor was personable and friendly. He asked me a couple of questions and told me about the Festival and what I would be doing. “It is what you make of it,” he told me.

As an intern, I ended up doing a variety of things including managing the blog, making posters, and writing event reviews. It allows me to see how all the different jobs work within the organization, gain some new skills, and get a few tips from the other staff. There have also been numerous opportunities for me to engage with people about contemporary issues and faith, which has allowed me to incorporate knowledge from the classroom into conversations in the workplace.

The Festival itself turned out to be an English major’s dream come true. There were a few events every day during the Festival week. The Festival featured big names in contemporary Canadian literature, such as Margaret Atwood, David Mitchell, M.G. Vassanji and Guy Gavriel Kay. A few local Ottawa authors and many new authors with debut novels appeared as well. I generally say that a lot of my favorite authors are dead white guys, but as I stood in line to get David Mitchell’s autograph, I was reminded of the numerous fantastic contemporary authors and added some new names to my booklist.

There have been a few long days of sitting at a desk researching and poster-making, but this is true of many internships and starting positions. When I hear people talk about the launch of a new edition of the literary journal or point people to the blog for information I get to say, “Hey, I copy-edited that,” or, “I wrote that.” Getting to work for an organization that does incredible things in the literary world has been one of the most rewarding things about the internship.

