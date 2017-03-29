A discussion took place inside the walls of McDonald’s on Commercial and Broadway. The free coffee during the first week of March attracted a lot of customers, including the “Vancouver Global” mission trip team, who were staying in the Downtown Eastside to learn about everything from homelessness to drug addiction to refugees, as well as various struggles in the area.
“Are you guys from Trinity?” said Norma, a woman sitting at the table next to us. She probably figured that out from the TWU sweatshirt that one of our group members was wearing. From here, a friendly conversation started between the two tables and it soon touched on the controversy of the TWU Law School.
Norma respectfully voiced her opinion on why she thought that TWU’s Community Covenant was harmful for society. In this conversation, the members of our team could clarify misconceptions about TWU, and share our thoughts on the issue.
Several customers from McDonald’s engaged in the conversation, both listening and participating. After 30 minutes of sharing thoughts that were at many points contradictory, we learned from each other and were able to end the conversation peacefully
We gave a goodbye hug to Norma as she was leaving. “Thanks for the conversation,” she said, “now I have a lot of respect at least for you guys.”
Norma was an atheist and an outsider to TWU community: she had recently read the news about the Law School and done some of her own research. For her, these eight students were the representation of a 4,000+ university community, and also a representation of Christianity.
It was vital that we engaged responsibly and respectfully in this conversation. I was very proud to see that we did, and that she got a positive perspective of TWU from our interaction. We learned a lot from her as well, as her way of debating was, at all times, polite.
This is what it is all about: mutual respect. We often see issues as black or white, losing the perspective that we are all moving in a world of various tones of grey. We polarize situations, treating fellow humans as the “other” just because of their differing points of view, when in reality we are all well-intentioned people who just happen to have different views on what a healthy society looks like.