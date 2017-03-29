On March 22, the United States Department of Homeland Security released the news that if you are flying on a direct flight to the United States from ten airports in predominantly Muslim countries, you will no longer be allowed to take any electronic devices larger than a smartphone into the cabin. This means that passenger now have to check in laptops, handheld games, cameras, and tablets of any kind, including iPads, Kindles etc. The ban is owed to fears that terrorists could contain bombs in such devices, and seems to be indefinite. There also seems to be no clear outline as to how this will be implemented.
From past occurrences of terrorism, we know that many explosives have been in the cargo holder rather than in the cabin. This ban therefore seems quite illogical in wanting passengers to check in their electronics. If there’s safety concern, I personally don’t understand how checking major electronic would help.
For passengers originating from the select 13 countries, it will soon be tough traveling abroad. I also wonder about the economic implication. From this electronics ban to anecdotal reports of people being detained, supposedly anti-terrorist measures continue to make the United States and now the United Kingdom a very unfriendly place to visit or conduct business. Furthermore, this is a bizarre ban if it does not include US carriers with flights operating non-stop from the same countries/airports. Are terrorists presumed to only take non-US carriers?
The doctrine of “better safe than sorry” has always been argued as a mean of justifying all kinds of injustices. While some people may be comfortable using a phone for a 15-hour flight, those conducting business tend to need their laptops in the air in order to prepare for meetings and such. Despite its conflicts, the Middle East is also becoming a major business hub for people traveling from Asia or Africa to the United States and the United Kingdom.