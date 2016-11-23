By Juju Milay

Once in while, I stumble on a great sight of wisdom that reshapes a small part of my identity. Recently, I was a guest speaker at the University of Fraser Valley Social Geography class taught by Professor Cheri Enns. During the 30-minute presentation, I explored the idea of migration, space, and gender. The recent United States presidential election has really pushed me to examine the concept of identity and what the future looks like for many refugee families. I had come across a TedTalk by Taiye Selasi, Don’t Ask Where I’m From, Ask Where I’m a Local, a short 16-minute video packed with insight on identity. People like me are often seen as a financial burden rather than a contributing member of society that I am local to.

As a refugee, I do not have a luxury of having a strong national identity. A lot of weight is given to the concepts of country and nationality. We are somehow defined by the regional borders in which we were born, borders that may or may not have existed half a century ago and may or may not exist half a century from today.

Studying History and International Studies, and spending a semester in the Middle East (working with Syrian refugees), the reality of being a refugee was brought back to life for me as I was reminded of the struggle my own family underwent to receive a “protected person”-title by the Canadian government. These experiences have propelled me to examine the social reality of living as refugee and what the future may look like.

In her talk, Selasi points out that “history was real, cultures were real, but countries were invented.” In hindsight, this is a concept which many of us are uncomfortable with; in a sense, it presents an internal struggle that we are not fully aware of. Personally, I strongly dislike it. When asked, “Where are you from?” My answer always feels a bit contrived, incomplete, or inaccurate. I was born in Democratic Republic of the Congo, raised in South Africa, Australia, United States, and Canada—I personally do not have a sense a single national identity. Rather, I hold a multitude of identities each depending on where I am a local during a period of time.

Post-United States elections, many of us are left to wondering how do we perceive “others” and how should we relate to those who are different than us? A reality of being refugee, or migrant entails losing a sense of nationalistic identity. Poet Nayyriah Waheed captures this when she writes, “you broke the ocean in half to get here. Only to meet nothing that wants you.” If there’s anything we can learn about the present political crisis happening in the United States is that, there is a danger of “otherness.” When we create the concept of otherness, we imply that individuals are to be categorized into two hierarchal groups: Them and Us. The concept of “Us” as the dominant group should no longer be in a position to impose our value of “Self” particularity (such as identity) and to devalue the particularity of others (Them, Otherness) while imposing corresponding discriminatory measures. Historically we’ve seen the danger of such stereotypes. This is the danger we came in contact with when we make such judgment of the others.

The issues of identity and difference are something that we should place in the center of any debate, in hopes of not discriminating against the other. Miroslav Volf: Exclusion and Embrace: A Theological Exploration of Identity, Otherness, and Reconciliation. Volf points out that “it may not be too much to claim that the future of our world will depend on how we deal with identity and difference.” As a refugee, my experience is where I’m from, my experience dictates my future—I know the feeling of living in fear of deportation, the fear of not being able to work or obtain education to further my own future. I also know the great sacrifice, loss and never feeling at home, because my accent is a reminder of that I am not a local in the community I live in.

I realize that I have never taken the time to reflect on this particular feeling of internal discomfort, even after having encountered it several times. The ongoing refugee crisis is helping me understand the fragile future many refugee families will face, however, I listened to Selasi speak and point out that “All experience is local. All identity is experience.” She shared the three “R’s” to help us think about our locality: specifically, we are locals of where we carry out our Rituals (“In what city or cities in the world do shopkeepers know your face?”), our Relationships (who and where are the people who shape our days), and, finally, where we are also subject to Restrictions (visas, racism, political instability, etc.).

Taiye Selasu has helped me both understand and remedy my identity, giving a bit more hope for the future, by replacing an outdated thinking model (country/nationality) with a more adequate one (locality). This is a reminder to myself to take better notice of these internal feelings of discomfort, realizing that, as Selasu says, “You can take away my passport, but you can’t take away my experience. That I carry within me. Where I’m from comes wherever I go.” And as a refugee, now permanent resident of Canada, my future entails becoming a citizen of Canada. My stories, and the stories of people like me matter, as these stories shape our future as a society.

