By Kelsey Tuffin

Shock. Utter shock.

As we filled a collection of couches and oddly-placed chairs, turned in the direction of the television, we all sat at attention. News stations flipped to maps of the United States, with the number of red-coloured states growing—a slow, but sure Republican tidal wave moving West.

I kept waiting for there to be some shift in numbers, knowing the West Coast’s Democratic nature should give Hillary Clinton the number of seats needed to gain the Oval Office.

Yet, I sat stupefied alongside a large population across the globe as Donald Trump gained the position of President-elect of the United States.

“The positive element from all this is that we can no longer pretend that we are free of racism & sexism. The question is, what do we do now?” @JessicaChastain

“How do we explain this to future generations of women? And minorities?” @ArnettWill

“Say a Prayer, America” @LadyGaga

The sound of discouragement and heartbreak rang out across the globe.

As a Canadian, the reality is that I could not participate in this Democratic election. Therefore, I can rant and rave from the North side of the border and ogle at the perceived stupidity of the American voters with no direct influence. However, there is a general perplexed look painted on my face when I reflect on the large quantities of self-identifying Christians in the USA who brought someone into office who objectifies women, spews hate towards those in need, and promotes violence. How it is that 81% of Evangelical Christians across America voted for Trump, while it is the rest of America who is looking out for the minorities, the women and refugees needing care? This is what we are all called to do—particularly those who have chosen to walk with Jesus. Instead, it seems many acted out of fear of their own instability. I can quote verses of how Jesus tells us to not live in fear, for He will provide for us, as He cares for the birds of the skies each day. These words are true, and now it is us, those who supported Hilary Clinton, who must practice what we preach and not be overwhelmed by the perceived impending doom.

The clear reality is America is looking for a change. They don’t want a government riddled with corruption or an economy that is constantly resting on the edge of a cliff. Maybe it is the belief that Trump’s “straight forward, no-nonsense” approach is what is going to bring the desired stability, which seems less than plausible as he has few (if any) policies, and even less experience. It all came down to “Making America Great Again.” Which era were they hoping to relive as great—Colonialism? Slavery?

There was no possibility for Clinton to not be connected to the already constructed establishment, which doomed her from the get-go. As Edward-Isaac Dovere wrote in Politico Magazine, “So instead of answering the question on how Clinton represented change, they tried to change the question to temperament, what kind of change people wanted, what kind of America they wanted to live it—even then, it wasn’t enough.”

So America, you have gotten the leader you asked for. One free of the political ties or experience, who will “Make America Great Again.”

Like! 0

Comments

comments