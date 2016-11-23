By Kelsey Tuffin
Shock. Utter shock.
As we filled a collection of couches and oddly-placed chairs, turned in the direction of the television, we all sat at attention. News stations flipped to maps of the United States, with the number of red-coloured states growing—a slow, but sure Republican tidal wave moving West.
I kept waiting for there to be some shift in numbers, knowing the West Coast’s Democratic nature should give Hillary Clinton the number of seats needed to gain the Oval Office.
Yet, I sat stupefied alongside a large population across the globe as Donald Trump gained the position of President-elect of the United States.
“The positive element from all this is that we can no longer pretend that we are free of racism & sexism. The question is, what do we do now?” @JessicaChastain
“How do we explain this to future generations of women? And minorities?” @ArnettWill
“Say a Prayer, America” @LadyGaga
The sound of discouragement and heartbreak rang out across the globe.
As a Canadian, the reality is that I could not participate in this Democratic election. Therefore, I can rant and rave from the North side of the border and ogle at the perceived stupidity of the American voters with no direct influence. However, there is a general perplexed look painted on my face when I reflect on the large quantities of self-identifying Christians in the USA who brought someone into office who objectifies women, spews hate towards those in need, and promotes violence. How it is that 81% of Evangelical Christians across America voted for Trump, while it is the rest of America who is looking out for the minorities, the women and refugees needing care? This is what we are all called to do—particularly those who have chosen to walk with Jesus. Instead, it seems many acted out of fear of their own instability. I can quote verses of how Jesus tells us to not live in fear, for He will provide for us, as He cares for the birds of the skies each day. These words are true, and now it is us, those who supported Hilary Clinton, who must practice what we preach and not be overwhelmed by the perceived impending doom.
The clear reality is America is looking for a change. They don’t want a government riddled with corruption or an economy that is constantly resting on the edge of a cliff. Maybe it is the belief that Trump’s “straight forward, no-nonsense” approach is what is going to bring the desired stability, which seems less than plausible as he has few (if any) policies, and even less experience. It all came down to “Making America Great Again.” Which era were they hoping to relive as great—Colonialism? Slavery?
There was no possibility for Clinton to not be connected to the already constructed establishment, which doomed her from the get-go. As Edward-Isaac Dovere wrote in Politico Magazine, “So instead of answering the question on how Clinton represented change, they tried to change the question to temperament, what kind of change people wanted, what kind of America they wanted to live it—even then, it wasn’t enough.”
So America, you have gotten the leader you asked for. One free of the political ties or experience, who will “Make America Great Again.”
“However, there is a general perplexed look painted on my face when I reflect on the large quantities of self-identifying Christians in the USA who brought someone into office who objectifies women”
Really? Objectifies women? Yes, Donald Trump was caught on tape saying something completely vulgar towards women 20 years ago. Yet why does Hillary get a pass when it comes to her treatment and attempted silence of those such as Paula Jones, Juanita Broaddrick, Kathleen Willey, and others who her husband Bill sexually assaulted over his decades long sexual escapades? I can guarantee you that every single male on this planet at some point has objectified woman in some way at least once. That tends to happen when you’re born a sinner, and grow up in a culture where sexuality and objectification of women is pushed by leftist, liberal, emancipated Hollywood and the media.
“Spews hate towards those in need”
That’s a generality now isn’t it? Whom does he spew hate towards? Has he specifically said he hates, Mexicans? Muslims? Blacks? Indigenous Americans? Jews? Looking objectively through the last two years of media snippets and anyone who bothers to research for themselves will find no specific quote in which Mr. Trump “spews hate.” Stating true facts, backed by empirical evidence, like “we get rapists and murderers coming over the boarder” or “I propose a temporary immigration ban from Muslim dominated countries until we can properly vet for terrorists” does not spew hate, yet funnily enough protects those in need; being the very American people, regardless of creed, religion, race, gender, or orientation, that those appointed to the highest positions of authority are supposed to protect. As a parent I am not going to protect the needs of the neighborhood children at the expense of my own, that is not scriptural.
“Promotes violence”
Again, another generality. How does President-elect Trump promote violence? Does he have hawkish tendencies like Hillary showed as Secretary of State in interfering in foreign countries through force? No? how about endorsing actual radical and violent groups like “black lives matter” which current president Barack Obama has? No? Oh, is the fact that his election win has caused violent riots across the country due to a democratic system where all citizens could vote, yet when democracy doesn’t work in their favor they rage?
“How it is that 81% of Evangelical Christians across America voted for Trump”
How is it that 19% of Evangelical Christians across America voted for Hillary? You know the one, who should be tried for perjury (must be a married thing), obstruction of justice, bribery, pay for play, illegal use of a non-profit, and fraud? Or how about that 19% of evangelicals voted for the party that pushes abortion, and is attacking religious freedoms ensconced in the first amendment?
“while it is the rest of America who is looking out for the minorities, the women and refugees needing care?”
Again gross generalizations.
I personally think Mr. Trump is a narcissist, egoist, smarmy individual, who’s own interest’s are his top priority. However, I feel the same way about Hillary and Obama. Politics attracts a certain breed.
You can be happy that you’re a Canadian and don’t have to call Trump your president, and be happy in the fact that our Prime Minister is a man of high morals who commemorates and praises one of the most abhorrent dictators the 20th/21st centuries got to witness as “a larger than life leader who served his people for almost half a century. A legendary revolutionary and orator, Mr. Castro made significant improvements to the education and healthcare of his island nation.” Apparently all the Cubans in Florida who’ve escaped from Cuba were misguided in their cheering upon hearing that Fidel had passed away.