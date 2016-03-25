by Lindsey Mayhew

Recently, especially among Republicans and/or Christians, Planned Parenthood has recieved a bad rap. The organization allegedly sold the body parts of aborted fetuses for profit, as uncovered by a number of “sting” videos. Of course, even though seven states have investigated the matter and found zero evidence of illegal activity, and even though the videos have been proven false and the creators are now facing criminal charges, many states are still voting to defund the organization, including, just recently, Ohio.

There are many reasons for this, but the main one is that Planned Parenthood provides abortions. Radical Christians are up in arms over the organization’s services, and the ensuing hysteria is very relevant to the upcoming presidential election. A vote for or against Planned Parenthood, and subsequently abortion, could mean either a vote for a nominee or a vote lost.

Laying the issue of abortion to rest for just one moment, let us consider some other services that Planned Parenthood is able to provide. Their website’s mission states that they “believe in the fundamental right of each individual, throughout the world, to manage his or her fertility, regardless of the individual’s income, marital status, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, national origin, or residence.” Planned Parenthood provides healthcare for both women and men—including abortions, but also Pap tests, breast exams, STD tests, and educational and outreach programs on sexual health and safety for young Americans.

There is a certain brand of Christian who seems to think that being armed with sexual knowledge somehow leads to sexual sin. Never mind the fact that states with abstinence-only sex ed have the highest rates of teen pregnancy (which is an issue not just with attitudes towards organizations like PP but also with attitudes towards public school sex ed) and that access to proper contraception helps prevent unwanted pregnancies; to some, any whiff of abortion is enough to send them to clinics in droves, armed with picket signs and hateful words. However, let me be frank: though PP provides abortions, it is a crucial organization for Americans who otherwise could not afford proper sexual healthcare. It is as simple as that.

79% of patients who receive treatment from PP are at or below the national poverty level in America. A vote against Planned Parenthood is a vote against the sexual health of men and women in poverty, many of whom are often young people and often people of colour as well. What the fake “sting” videos don’t show are the thousands of women getting screened for breast cancer, college students protecting their partners from easily-transmittable STDs, and accessible contraception for people who simply want to have safe sex, as is their right, regardless of income.

Back to abortion: the New York Times recently published an article highlighting statistical data that is quite disturbing to anyone with any ounce of compassion. In states where access to abortion (and by extension, properly-funded Planned Parenthood clinics) faces at least 6 governmental restrictions, Google searches for “home abortion methods” have jumped 40% since 2011 (when many states cracked down on abortion laws).

Defunding PP serves as a pat on the back for overbearingly religious lawmakers and as a way for anti-choice voters to feel as if they have preserved the sanctity of life, when really all they have done is degrade it. Defunding clinics causes more unwanted pregnancies and more back-alley abortions, which are harmful to women, harmful to children, and harmful to communities. Put simply: abortion laws do not help women or babies. Defunding Planned Parenthood does not help women or babies. In fact, it harms them. It can even kill them. What helps women and babies, especially those who are unable to afford decent medical care, is having access to safe abortions, proper sexual education, and free or low-cost methods of contraception, usually from PP. Here in Canada, we are very lucky to have access to proper healthcare, including sexual healthcare and access to abortions. As more and more states restrict abortion in the name of religion and in the name of gaining votes, all I ask is that we as a society take a long hard look at our laws and how they truly affect the people involved.

