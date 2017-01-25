By Kelsey Tuffin

When looking at the current Student Life policy, the only area where sexual health and/or harassment is addressed is in the Healthy Sexuality component. I am not writing this with the intention of berating Student life or administration, however, I have been concerned at the delay of TWU’s implementation of a cohesive sexual assault policy.

On May 19, 2016, British Columbia responded to the staggering numbers of sexual assault cases in the province, and subsequently has made an intentional call to introduce Bill 23, the Sexual Violence and Misconduct Policy Act. This Act pertains particularly to post-secondary institutions and how they are required to respond to all forms sexual misconduct, including sexual assault, exploitation, harassment, stalking, exposure, voyeurism, distribution of photos/videos and attempts or threats of sexual assault.

With the implementation of Bill 132 in Ontario (which has the same regulations as BC’s Bill 23) Ontario Lawyer Andrea Lowes highlights the Bill’s intentions: either on or before May 18, 2017, each public post-secondary institution in BC must establish and implement a sexual misconduct policy that addresses sexual misconduct, including sexual misconduct prevention and responses to sexual misconduct.

Bill 23 specifically pertains to public post-secondary in British Columbia, however, Trinity Western University is following suit and intends to install sexual assault policy within the allotted time. Whether this is out of intention to create a structured response system to potential sexual assault at TWU with specific protocol, or because TWU is being pressured to create a policy along side other B.C. universities, I am glad that measures are being taken.

I spoke with Kelvin Gartley, Director of Community Life, about the creation and implementation of the new policy. Before it became required by the BC government, Gartley and a team of others began discussing the possibility of said policy. There has been an increasing focus on preventing sexual assault in higher education across North America, but Gartley said that incidents on our own TWU campus have also propelled the conversation to begin and move with more momentum.

“The way that we had dealt with any kind of sexual assault or violence or something of that variety, was by looking through our community covenant,” Gartley said. “Because students aren’t even supposed to have consensual sex outside of marriage, we have an ability and freedom to hold students accountable for sexual misconduct in general.”

Gartley said that there is a spectrum of what sexual assault looks like. “On the far end you have rape,” he said. “But at the other end you have things that are less horrific but still not appropriate.”

This is where I take issue. Sexual assault is sexual assault, and No means No.

When we compare this understanding of sexual assault with the University of British Columbia sexual assault policy, for instance, UBC does not discriminate between degrees of what constitutes sexual assault, stating that “sexual assault is any unwanted sexual contact within or outside a relationship.”

I have an affinity towards the UBC policy, because it clearly states that anything that falls under this category will not be tolerated. I believe that there is no such thing as a spectrum of assault, because any type of sexual assault is unwarranted in equal degree. By creating varying degrees of assault, there are more opportunities for victims of assault to feel judged and questioned to whether an assault has taken place. The reality is that each sexual assault victim has had their own traumatizing experience and I don’t think that should be held against what is seen as ‘morally permissible’ or ‘healthy Christian sexuality.’

The idea of a scale is irrelevant when it comes to the crime of sexual assault. If no consent has been given, the circumstances around that assault are irrelevant. For example, a worker in the sex trade can file criminal charges for sexual assault, regardless of their occupation.

You can sign whatever covenant you want, but the truth is that we need the safety net of a policy. A policy ensures rules and regulations that require compliance, and if you don’t comply, there will be consequences—regardless of moral or circumstantial interpretation of the context. If we know that fire burns wood, do we not need a fire department? I mean, the goal is not to have fires in the middle of kitchens in the first place. But sometimes things happen. Fires happen. And we need a proper response to the crisis.

Breaching the Community Covenant of TWU does not mean you have lost your right to claim sexual assault, but this is exactly what the current lack of policy suggests. I’m glad that implementing a sexual policy has become a requirement of post-secondary institutions across Canada, and that TWU is following suit. The courage required to confront sexual assault should never be met with the questioning of the legitimacy of the victim’s claim.

