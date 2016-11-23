By Joey Schweitzer

In a culture that seems guided entirely by what is spoon-fed to them by the bought-and-paid-for mainstream media, it’s no surprise that many were taken off guard by the results of the American election. With the information the masses have been fed prior to election day, it would be difficult to rationalize why anyone’s support for Donald Trump, could be driven by anything other than being racist, sexist, or whatever the political buzzword of the day is. But it seems indicative of a culture that relies on sensationalist “news” articles, and clickbait titles—to name-call and silence others with differing political opinions. Isn’t silencing and demeaning someone because of their political beliefs, or not allowing them the opportunity to express their argument because they’re a “bigot,” a shining example of utter hypocrisy? Who is the real bigot?

The mainstream media’s reaction to Trump’s win would have viewers believe that Donald Trump, whom they equate to Adolf Hitler, managed to convince half the population to suddenly spark to life the deepest hatred within their souls, consequently inspiring a hate-filled rebellion against gays, minorities, and women.

What?

Where do we get this stuff from? Rather than trusting the non-stop talking heads or the steady infusion of doom and gloom we are fed through Facebook, just stop, shut it off and turn to a real person for answers. Why not ask an actual middle-class American citizen about why they voted for Trump, and take the time to listen to them before judging the living sh*t out of them? Have some hope in humanity, dammit.

Donald Trump is the result of decades of Champagne Socialism, in which political correctness and bullying people for disagreeing with the mainstream has become the norm. Trump was voted in, not because he is a saint, but rather a wrecking ball—aimed to destroy the status quo, and the political and cultural elites who claim to have solutions for the struggles of the middle class, but don’t have a clue what that even means. And God help anyone who disagrees of them. Just shut up and vote for us, they say.

This is what politics has become, and people are sick of it. Like Trump or not, his presidency will bring change and hopefully, real dialogue in a divided world.

So shut the TV off, have some open-minded conversations, listen to the other side before shutting them down, and realize that maybe, just maybe we have more in common with our political opponents than the media would have us believe.

