By Joey Schweitzer

The much-hyped debate between two of the least popular presidential candidates in United States history began with a little friendly banter. Candidate Clinton opened with the remark “I have a feeling that by the end of this evening, I’m going to be blamed for everything that’s ever happened,” which statement Trump interrupted with a quick, “Why not?”. And with that, an eruption of laughter and rowdy cheers filled the Fraser Hall Lounge.

On Monday night, September 26, the Trinity Western University Conservative Club hosted and live streamed the First US Presidential Debate in the Fraser Hall Main Lounge, open to the public. The lounge was jam-packed with Americans and Canadians alike, there to witness the clash of these two political titans on the big screen. Before the debate even started, the room was filled with lively discussion—banter far more civilized than the debate itself. It was delightfully refreshing to see fellow students enjoy and celebrate political differences in a way completely foreign, it seems, to the deeply biased mainstream media.

Just moments before the debate kicked off, Judi Vankevich, one of the club’s leaders, had every American student stand up under a nearby American flag and sing the U.S. national anthem. The students stood proud, singing loudly with hands over their hearts, patriotically welcoming the main event.

In spite of all the pre-debate excitement, however, the candidates did not deliver. What started off as a pretty entertaining exchange of potshots spiraled into a whole lot of political hot air with Hillary, the seasoned politician, spewing off platitudes and the Donald talking huge (or “yuge”) dreams. Granted, there were a few zingers, such as Hillary’s attack on Trump about his tax returns and his response about her e-mails.

All in all, the audience at Fraser found the whole thing rather boring by the end of it—growing ever more silent, and eventually looking down at their phones.

Needless to say, the most interesting part of the night definitely wasn’t the debate. It was the unique vibe of the room. People were in a good mood, not taking themselves or their viewpoints too seriously. Most were fully aware of the flaws of both candidates, and were able to laugh at either of them when they inevitably said something completely stupid.

But the evening ended with a feeling of general ambivalence. Clearly, this debate wasn’t going to change the minds of many undecided voters. But for the TWU students gathered there that night, it was a great opportunity to get together to witness the beginning of the homestretch before the big day in November.

Like! 0

Comments

comments