While Trinity Western University boasts many prestigious faculties and programs, I have come to find that one of its best kept secrets is the choral program. The TWU choir program has a long legacy to its name, existing under the leadership of Dr. Wes Janzen for over three decades.

Now under the leadership of the new Director of Choral Activities, Dr. Joel Tranquilla, the choral program at TWU continues to thrive. Dr. T, as he is affectionately called by students, has brought a new exuberance to the program, and has driven for new opportunities for performance and exposure of his various ensembles of developing choral musicians.

TWU’s choirs, particularly the Chamber Choir and Chamber Singers, have had fantastic opportunities to form new experiences in performance, most notably their recent tour to Ottawa and New York. As a member of this touring choir, I was able to catch the sights, sounds, and smells of a TWU choir on tour. But I got more. A lot more.

The first portion of our tour saw us in Ottawa, preparing for two performances at local churches, and appearances at local schools and Trinity’s very own Laurentian Leadership Centre. Our time spent in Ottawa was busy and full of music. One particular highlight of this section of the tour was the premier of a piece written by SAMC Dean Dr. David Squires entitled Sanctuary, an epic and emotional piece which draws from Psalm 73, ending on an everlasting conclusion, “But God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.” The tour’s repertoire, in many ways, centered on this piece, and the theme of entering the dwelling place, the sanctuary of the Most High. This theme was emphasized in the venues, both of which were stunning church settings.

New York brought less business and more anticipation. The initial purpose of this tour was to be a part of a performance of Canadian composer Allan Bevin’s Passion oratorio Nou Gothe Sonne Under Wode. This epic reflection on the crucifixion of Christ was the performance that drew the most of our attention that week, but it was preceded by a performance of our Ottawa repertoire at a venue which was nothing if not divine. This location was New York’s St. John of the Divine Cathedral, the largest cathedral in the world. Performing in this sacred space was for me the pinnacle experience of the tour. After a day of rehearsals on Sunday, March 6, Monday, March 7, marked the date of the Carnegie performance, followed by a high class reception at a New York hotel.

The choirs have truly fallen in love with this repertoire, which we performed March 18 and 19 to full crowds along with the Concert Choir and Masterworks Choir in Surrey and Abbotsford. Both performances received standing ovations for Dr. David Squires and Sanctuary.

TWU choirs now look forward to their final performance of Felix Mendelssohn’s St. Paul as guests of Sea to Sky Symphony at Canadian Memorial United Church in Vancouver on April 16. If you have yet to see a TWU choir perform, this performance will be a fantastic musical and spiritual experience, as it follows the life and words of St. Paul, set to music by one of the history’s greatest composers.

For more photos of the TWU Choir Tour visit the album on the Trinity Western University Facebook page!

Like! 0

Comments

comments