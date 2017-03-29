You are strolling on campus on a mild, sunny day, breathing in the scent of blossoming flowers and listening to the twitter of birds. Spring is coming. You are headed to the pond, by way of the library, and turn the corner. Litter. The ground is sprinkled with cigarette butts.
Even though the Trinity Western University Grounds crew filled the area directly behind Norma Marion Alloway library with fresh gravel in the summer of 2015, the area is now badly littered with cigarette butts, bottles, and cans again. And this area is just one of the spots around campus frequented by smoking students and staff who leave a carpet of cigarette butts in their wake.
This past week, TWU installed two cigarette receptacles at popular smoking spots on campus, with the hopes of reducing littering in these areas. The two receptacles are located behind the library and close to the North-West Building, and a third is to be installed on the buttress of the bridge as you come onto Campus.
Paul Johnston, Director of Campus Services, said that the receptacles are a preventive measure to limit littering in these areas.
“The intent of these items are to clean up areas where people smoke,” Johnston said. “Our hope is that smokers will use these receptacles and in doing so help us maintain a campus that is clean and presentable at all times.”
Areas with cigarette receptacles have not been designated as official smoking areas. The cigarette receptacles are not meant to encourage smoking on campus, but rather to prevent the litter associated with the activity. Since it is abundantly clear that students will continue to smoke in these areas despite the smoking ban, the receptacles will at least ensure that students who do choose to smoke don’t litter.
Others think that TWU should implement an actual smoking area. Glenn Hansen, Assistant Director of Community Life for Graduate & Commuter Programs, said there is dissonance between TWU’s public image as a non-smoking campus and the first impression given by the smokers on the bridge. Even though only a small percentage of TWU students and staff smoke, they are often the first thing you see when driving onto campus.
“[TWU] is publicly known as a non-smoking campus,” Hansen said. “But what happens on the bridge is not representative of who we are.”