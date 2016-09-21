By Emilio Rodriguez

What does it take for a place to produce innovators? CNN writer/reporter Andrés Oppenheimer went to Silicon Valley—hands down the most innovative place on Earth, and home of leading companies like Google, Facebook, Apple—to answer that question. He wanted to know first-hand the reasons behind the large gathering of innovative, global companies taking place in the middle of California.

Some possible and commonly held explanations, Oppenheimer said, are that the United States government may have designated that area as a place for technological development. Another explanation is that the financial and economic environment of the nearby city gave big opportunities for these companies to grow. It could potentially be its close proximity to Stanford University, one of the best universities in the world for scientific and technological investigation. This would give the companies access to brilliant graduates. But none of these explanations turned out to be enough as Vivek Wadwha, vice-president of innovation and investigation at Singularity University, revealed the missing piece: “It’s the people. The secrets of Silicon Valley don’t have anything to do with the government, or with economic incentives or technologic and scientific centres. The secret is the type of people that gather here. You can see it with your own eyes.” Wadhwa added, “Take a walk by Castro Street, the main street of Mountain View, and you will see with your own eyes what I’m telling you. The cafés are filled with young people with their laptops, immersed into their projects of start-ups, asking from table to table how to solve problems of software, even if they don’t know each other. All these young people want to be the next Steve Jobs.”

He concludes by saying that even more important than cultivating the right innovative environment is the vital part relationships play in making connections among talented individuals in a central place. Economist Richard Florida from the University of Toronto supported this theory by stating that what generates creativity is mainly the presence of other creative people. Florida claimed, “the idea that creativity is something related with great individual geniuses is a big myth.” This is a new way of understanding creativity and innovation as a collective result rather than its usual connotation as a thunder that strikes a gifted mind in isolation.

After reading these theories, the first thing that came to my mind was the potential Trinity Western University has to be the Silicon Valley of Christian innovation. At TWU, we have a great gathering of talented young Christians, passionate about fulfilling Jesus’ mission for their life in such diverse ways and professions. If Silicon Valley is a place full of great minds in technology and can produce the latest innovations in the world, then TWU is the ultimate place that can make so many positive changes in the world inspired by the doctrine of love from Jesus. We have every tool to accomplish that: a great campus life, activities that united, quality education that can transform our creativity into innovation. We also have plenty of spaces for social interaction, spiritual growth and inspiration everywhere, along with the support of a campus body for any idea that we propose. One example is Lighthouse Voyage, an NGO founded in 2013 by TWU student David Punnamannil. The NGO’s board is comprised of TWU students and alumni. They have been supported by the donations from many activities sponsored by TWU. So far, the funds from this organization have helped save 310 women and children from the sex trafficking industry in India.

Similar to Lighthouse Voyage, there are countless other initiatives that can become successful if we come together as a community and make them happen. I believe that TWU is the perfect place for our collective dreams to come true. We just need to take this Christian community to its maximal potential and be both leaders who propose the innovation and supporters who can carry it through.

My question to start this fall semester is this: What new things will come out of TWU in this new academic year? I’m very excited about the answer, and I can’t help but dream about all the good things that such a special place filled with talented people, will be able to give back to this world.

